2023 NFL Draft Prospects from Stanford vs. Washington State

Stanford Prospects

Left Tackle Walter Rouse

Strength in his pass set to Anchor is there, he is an Absolute Anchor for the Stanford Offensive line. His pass pro set beautiful, he keeps a nice base and rides the edge rusher out wide. That is a tackle that a quarterback wants, makes you not worry about your blind side. Working against WASU Edge Ron Stone Jr. and absolutely stone walls him on a play to play basis. He may be better suited for Right Tackle in the NFL, but he has all the tools you want in a tackle. Size, athleticism, strength, IQ, nastiness to finish plays, experience, he has it and the Scouts see it.

