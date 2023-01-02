2023 NFL Draft prospects: Complete list of star college football underclassmen who have declared

The 2022 college football season is just about in the books, which means that it’s time for players with extra eligibility to make their decisions to either stay or head to the NFL. Declaring for the NFL Draft looks a little different these days, however. Because the NCAA previously granted an extra year of Eligibility for all players as a result of the COVID-impacted 2020 season, even redshirt Seniors (by the true letter of the law) have the option to return to school — even if they have exhausted their traditional eligibility.

So far, the list is headlined by former Alabama players. EDGE Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young — the top two players in the CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings, respectively — announced that they will move on to the pros in a press conference on January 2.

While this tracker includes players listed on their rosters as underclassmen who publicly declared for the draft, the official list put out by the NFL could look a little different by the time it’s all said and done. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27 in Kansas City and will continue through April 29 with 259 total selections over seven rounds.

Who else is leaving? Check out the list below to see notable players who will leave college early to move on to the NFL

Players are listed in alphabetical order.