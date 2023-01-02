2023 NFL Draft prospects: Complete list of star college football underclassmen who have declared

The 2022 college football season is just about in the books, which means that it’s time for players with extra eligibility to make their decisions to either stay or head to the NFL. Declaring for the NFL Draft looks a little different these days, however. Because the NCAA previously granted an extra year of Eligibility for all players as a result of the COVID-impacted 2020 season, even redshirt Seniors (by the true letter of the law) have the option to return to school — even if they have exhausted their traditional eligibility.

So far, the list is headlined by former Alabama players. EDGE Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young — the top two players in the CBS Sports NFL Draft prospect rankings, respectively — announced that they will move on to the pros in a press conference on January 2.

While this tracker includes players listed on their rosters as underclassmen who publicly declared for the draft, the official list put out by the NFL could look a little different by the time it’s all said and done. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27 in Kansas City and will continue through April 29 with 259 total selections over seven rounds.

Who else is leaving? Check out the list below to see notable players who will leave college early to move on to the NFL

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Israel Abanikanda RB Pitt
Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
Jordan Addison WR USC
MJ Anderson EDGE Iowa State

Will Anderson Jr.

EDGE

Alabama
Deonte Banks DB Maryland
Matthew Bergeron OL Syracuse
Tank Bigsby RB Auburn
Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
Bryan Bresee DL Clemson
Kei’Trel Clark CB Louisville
Nathaniel Dell WR Houston
Gervon Dexter DL Florida
Josh Downs WR North Carolina
Tiyon Evans RB Louisville
Zach Evans RB Be Miss
Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State
Marshon Ford YOU Louisville
Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia
Isaiah Foskey DL Notre Dame

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

Alabama
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
Anton Harrison OL Oklahoma
Jaren Hall QB BYU
Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas
Nick Herbig LB Badger State
Ronnie Hickman DB Ohio State
Brandon Hill DB Pitt
Evan Hull RB Northwestern
Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee
Siaki Ika DT Baylor
Sam James WR West Virginia
Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland
Antonio Johnson DB Texas A&M
Jaylon Jones DB Texas A&M
Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame
Calijah Kancey DT Pitt
Tucker Kraft YOU South Dakota State
Zack Kuntz YOU Old Dominion
Will Levis QB Kentucky
DeWayne McBride RB UAB
Tanner McKee QB Stanford
Michael Meyer YOU Notre Dame
Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern
Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson
Luke Musgrave YOU Oregon State
Puka Nacua WR BYU
Lew Nichols III RB Central Michigan
BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU
Trey Palmer WR LSU
Clark Phillips III CB Utah
Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State
Anthony Richardson QB Florida
Bijan Robinson RB Texas
Jamie Robinson S Florida State
Jaquelin Roy DT LSU
Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati
Noah Sewell LB Oregon
Justin Shorter WR Florida
Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern
Cameron Smith DB South Carolina
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State
Brenton Strange YOU Penn State
Drake Thomas LB NC State
Joe Tippmann OL Badger State
Rashad Torrence II S Florida
O’Cyrus Torrence OL Florida
Sean Tucker RB Syracuse
Carrington Valentine CB Kentucky
Parker Washington WR Penn State
Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia
Garrett Williams DB Syracuse
Devon Witherspoon DB Illinois
Colby Wooden EDGE Auburn
Bryce Young QB Alabama

