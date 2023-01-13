2023 NFL Draft Profile: Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech | NFL Draft

Now that the 2022 college football season is over, it’s time to start taking a closer look at some of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class.

Next up, we have Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson.

Big Board rank: 10th

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 275 pounds



Statistics to know: 22.6% pass-rush win percentage (second in the Big 12 conference)

NFL role: Wilson is a terrific athlete who is extremely versatile on the football field. He has played multiple positions in college — both along the interior and on the outside. Although Wilson has spent most of his time at outside linebacker for Texas Tech, he is best suited at defensive end at the next level. He’s a natural pass-rusher at heart given his instincts and wingspan. Wilson knows how to get to the quarterback generating eight sacks and 50 total pressures this season. Given his age and experience, he is one of the more NFL-ready edge defenders in his class. Wilson should be able to slide in as a rotational starter for just about any team next year and will do just fine.

Highest-graded game: WEEK 1 VS. MURRAY STATE (88.9)

Wilson kicked off his senior season with an incredible performance against Murray State. The Racers’ Offensive line simply couldn’t block him. Wilson was in the quarterback’s face all game long, generating one sack and seven total hurries. They totaled a 58.8% pass rush win rate in this game along with a 41.2 pressure percentage. Both of those numbers are absolutely ridiculous. Not to mention, he also recorded four run stops. Needless to say, this is one of the more dominant performances you’ll see out of an edge defender.

Lowest-graded game: WEEK 6 VS. OKLAHOMA STATE (55.9)

Now, this was the most amount of snaps that Wilson played all season, yet it was the least amount of impact he’s had on a game. Oklahoma State did a great job blocking Wilson, holding him to season lows in win rate and pressure percentage. He also missed a tackle, which rarely ever happens. That’s how you know it wasn’t a great game for the Texas Tech edge rusher.

What he does well: Tyree Wilson has been tremendous for the Red Raiders his entire career. Nevertheless, his production this season, in particular, has been most impressive. He has recorded 37 solo tackles, 15 assists and eight total sacks on the year. Those stats definitely make him stand out among some of the other edge defenders in his class. Not only is he a good pass-rusher, but he is also great against stopping the run, finishing with a 72.1 run defensive grade on the season. Wilson came into college as just a freak athlete but has improved every single season. Just look at his frame and you’ll be able to see his incredible physical gifts. Wilson possesses a great combination of size and wingspan, which especially helps when pursuing quarterbacks. Offensive tackles want nothing to do with having to block this guy.

Tyree Wilson clips vs. Texas

This man is a certified goblin. pic.twitter.com/vzXfD7MlZ4 — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) November 15, 2022

What he needs to improve: Wilson may be slightly further along in his development than other defensive ends in this class, but by no means is he a fully polished product. There are still a handful of things he can improve on, as Wilson’s biggest weaknesses are his agility and first step off the line of scrimmage. He is not always accurate in timing the snap count, which is an area that he needs to improve along with changing directions on the football field. Wilson will also need to continue developing his pass-rushing moves, as it appears that that will be his bread and butter in the NFL. Wilson should have a fairly easy transition to the NFL, as he already possesses the perfect build for an NFL edge rusher. With that being said, it’s important that Wilson continues to put in the work so that his skill set doesn’t stagnate. Nevertheless, he is so athletic and versatile that it should be no problem for him.

i don’t need to see anymore of tyree wilson pic.twitter.com/67OUajizvn — charles (parodied) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 25, 2022

Best NFL Traits: Length, pursuit, physicality, wingspan, versatility

Best NFL fits: Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans