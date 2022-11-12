2023 NFL Draft Profile: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Hendon Hooker is a former four-star recruit out of Greensboro, North Carolina. He was a multi-sport athlete in high school, totaling over 9,000 yards of offense and 103 touchdowns as the starting quarterback, and scoring over 1,000 points as a basketball player. He committed to Virginia Tech out of high school.

At Virginia Tech, Hooker faced his fair share of adversity with a struggling Hokies’ offense. After redshirting as a freshman in 2017, he saw time in 21 games over the next three seasons with the team. He totaled 3,927 yards and 37 touchdowns with seven interceptions as the Hokies’ starter.

