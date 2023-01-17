2023 NFL Draft Primer: RB Big Board Rankings (Top 70)

The NFL works in waves and fads. The proliferation of the pass game over the last decade has seen the majority of teams pass the ball 55%-65% of the time. However, in 2022, we saw 10 teams run the ball 49.3% or more. In addition, the league employed three running backs who surpassed 1,500 rushing yards, a feat that hasn’t happened in the NFL since 2012!

It seems evident that the run game is coming back around again. How much that impacts the 2023 NFL Draft remains to be seen. Regardless of the overall league viewpoint, occasionally, a ‘blue chip’ running back prospect emerges. The last time we saw such a prospect was in 2018, when the New York Giants made Saquon Barkley the number two overall pick. It also occurred in the 2016 NFL Draft, as the Dallas Cowboys made Ezekiel Elliott the number four overall selection. Those are the only two instances where a running back was taken inside the top 10 during the past decade.

One candidate who seeks to destroy that trend is Texas running back Bijan Robinson, a tantalizing runner who demonstrates few flaws in his overall game. The 2022 Doak Walker Award Winner and unanimous First Team All-American is a rare combination of size, speed, power, elusiveness and burst. A top ten Talent in this year’s draft, Robinson figures to make an immediate impact and could change the dynamic of an offense. A team such as the Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the seventh pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and could potentially lose All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs to free agency, would be one team worth monitoring.

Another running back who possesses starter traits would be Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama. The compact, darting Gibbs, zigs and zags his way through opposing defenses due to his sudden burst and elusiveness. The Georgia Tech transfer averaged over six yards per carry in the SEC this past season and is also an effective pass-catcher out of the backfield. He projects as a top 50 overall selection.

Any NFL team looking to employ a bigger, physical back would do well with Zack Charbonnet of UCLA or Chris Rodriguez of Kentucky. A bruising back, Charbonnet is somewhat limited athletically, but his ability to break arm tackles and pick up yards after contact will remind many of James Conner (Cardinals). Rodriguez, who missed the first four games of the 2022 campaign due to off-field incidents, came back with a vengeance during the second half for the Wildcats. He proved capable of shouldering the workload, toting the rock 20-plus times on multiple occasions. Look for both of these bruisers to hear their name called in the middle rounds.

The real value of the running back position truly resides on Day Three. Look no further than Dameon Pierce (Texans fourth round pick) and Tyler Allgeier (Falcons fifth round pick) from a year ago. Both chosen on the final day, each player enjoyed a resounding role as rookies. NFL decision-makers will dig deep to try and unravel who will be that player this year?

An early candidate would be Minnesota workhorse back Mohamed Ibrahim, who has one of the best back stories of this draft class. Ibrahim, who suffered a ruptured Achilles Tendon during opening week two years ago, bounced back to Recover and re-write the Gophers record books. Now the school’s all-time leading rusher (4,668 rushing yards), the Baltimore native re-established himself as a premier runner, gaining a career high 1,665 rushing yards on 320 carries (5.2 rushing average). There are some scouts who view the bulky back as a starter at the next level.

One of the best kept secrets in this year’s draft would be Owen Wright of Monmouth. Possibly the most effective short-yardage runner in the draft, Wright scored 16 rushing touchdowns in 11 games for the Hawks. However, it’s his grittiness, physicality and well-rounded overall game that will make Wright stick. A four down player, Wright can run, block, catch but he also participates in all special teams units. In a deep running back class, it’s unknown whether Wright will be drafted, but we do know he’ll be damn near impossible to cut once he arrives at training camp.

Below is a look at the current NFL Draft Bible running back big board for the 2023 NFL Draft. Plus, a look at five running back prospects on our Radar for the 2024 NFL Draft!

PLAYER KEY: Rank, Player, School, Year, Height, Weight, Forty, Hand, Arm, Wingspan

ABBREVIATIONS: SRB = Senior Bowl, EWS = East-West Shrine Bowl, NFLPA = NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, HULA = Hula Bowl, TROP = Tropical Bowl, CGS = College Gridiron Showcase, NIC = NFL Combine Invite, UDFA = Undrafted Free Agent

2023 NFL DRAFT BIBLE RB BIG BOARD RANKINGS (01/17/23)

1. *Bijan Robinson, Texas, Jr, 5116, 217, 4.38e, Rd1 | REPORT

2. *Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama, Jr, 5095, 200, 4.40e, Rd2 | REPORT

3. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA, Sr, 6004, 224, 4.50e, Rd2 | REPORT

4. *Devon Achane, Texas A&M, Jr, 5082, 185, 4.40e, Rd3 | REPORT

5. Kenny McIntosh, Georgia, Sr, 5117, 209, 4.49e, Rd3 | REPORT

6. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky, Sr, 5114, 229e, 4.58, Rd3 | REPORT

7. *Zach Evans, Mississippi, rSo, 5106, 215, 4.48e, Rd3 | REPORT

8. *Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, Jr, 5056, 173, 4.36e, Rd4 | REPORT

9. *Sean Tucker, Syracuse, rSo, 5086, 208, 4.49e, Rd4 | REPORT

10. *Chase Brown, Illinois, rJr, 5093, 211, 4.52e, Rd4 | REPORT

11. *Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh, Jr, 5110, 215, 4.50e, Rd4 | REPORT

12. *Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina, rSo, 5085, 184, 4.35e, Rd4 | REPORT

13. *Tank Bigsby, Auburn, Jr, 5115, 206, 4.52e, Rd5 | REPORT

14. *Tyjae Spears, Tulane, rJr, 5096, 195, 4.48e, SRB, Rd5 | REPORT

15. *Tavion Thomas, Utah, Jr, 6020, 241, 4.58e, Rd5 | REPORT

16. Evan Hull, Northwestern, Jr, 5110, 210, 4.55e, SRB, Rd5 | REPORT

17. Eric Gray, Oklahoma, Sr, 5100, 214, 4.54e, Rd5 | REPORT

18. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, rSr, 5090, 210, 4.55e, Rd6 | REPORT

19. *Kendre Miller, TCU, Jr, 6000, 220, 4.54e, Rd6 | REPORT

20. Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State, rSr, 5116, 198, 4.52e, Rd6 | REPORT

21. *DeWayne McBride, UAB, Jr, 5102, 215, 4.57e, Rd6 | REPORT

22. Roschon Johnson, Texas, Sr, 6005, 219, 4.50e, Rd6 | REPORT

23. *Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan, rSo, 5092, 220, 4.58, Rd6 | REPORT

24. Cameroon Peoples, Appalachian State, Sr, 6020, 224, 4.56e, Rd7 | REPORT

25. Khalan Laborn, Marshall, Sr, 5092, 198, 4.55e, 0948, 3028, 7528, HULA, Rd7 | REPORT

26. Travis Dye, USC, Sr, 5096, 205, 4.54e, Rd7 | REPORT

27. SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech, Sr, 5110, 214, 4.55, NFLPA, Rd7 | REPORT

28. Owen Wright, Monmouth, rSr, 5090, 215, 4.56, NFLPA, Rd7 | REPORT

29. *Tiyon Evans, Louisville, rSr, 5094, 208, 4.50e, UDFA | REPORT

30. Ellis Merriweather, UMass, rSr, 6001, 221, 4.58, TROP, UDFA | REPORT

31. Darius Hagans, Virginia State, Sr, 5113, 205, 4.50, NFLPA, UDFA | REPORT

32. Toa Taua, Nevada, rSr, 5081, 208, 4.55e, 0938, 2900, 7028, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

33. *Emanuel Wilson, Fort Valley State, rJr, 5111, 223, 4.59e, NFLPA, UDFA | REPORT

34. Emari Demecado, TCU, rSr, 5080, 205, 4.57, NFLPA, UDFA | REPORT

35. Christopher Brooks, BYU, Sr, 6004, 232, 4.56e, 0868, 3058, 7468, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

36. Jarek Broussard, Michigan State, rJr, 5086, 188, 4.50e, 0828, 2838, 6800, CGS, UDFA | REPORT

37. *Titus Swen, Wyoming, rJr, 5104, 209, 4.50, TROP, UDFA | REPORT

38. Chris Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette, rJr, 5092, 197, 4.42, TROP, UDFA

39. Keaton Dudik, Southwestern Assemblies of God, Sr, 5110, 185, 4.40e, UDFA, CGS

40. Jalen Holston, Virginia Tech, rSr, 5112, 210, 4.52e, TROP, UDFA

41. Shaun Shivers, Indiana, rSr, 5050, 186, 4.42e | REPORT

42. *Ronnie Brown, Shepherd, rJr, 5106, 190, 4.52e, NFLPA, UDFA | REPORT

43. Aidan Borguet, Harvard, Sr, 5101, 207, 4.55e, 0958, 3000, 7100, CGS, UDFA | REPORT

44. Deneric Prince, Tulsa, Sr, 6000, 219, 4.50e, EWS, UDFA | REPORT

45. Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State, rSr, 5095, 200, 4.55e, UDFA

46. ​​Jordan Mims, Fresno State, rSr, 5103, 196, 4.53e, 0928, 3138, 7500, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

47. Calvin Tyler, Utah State, rSr, 5074, 211, 4.54e, 0878, 2800, 6918, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

48. Brendan Beaulieu, Bemidji State, Sr, 6021, 213, 4.56e, 0958, 3128, 7348, CGS, UDFA

49. Todd Sibley Jr., Albany, rSr, 5091, 227, 4.57e, UDFA, TROP

50. Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State, Sr, 5076, 187, 4.50e, 0858, 3038, 7248, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

51. Charles McClelland, Cincinnati, rSr, 5106, 188, 4.50e, 0828, 3000, 7078, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

52. Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison, Sr, 6000, 211, 4.53e, UDFA | REPORT

53. Isaiah Bowser, UCF, Sr, 5117, 222, 4.60e, 0900, 3128, 7718, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

54. Dezmon Jackson, Sam Houston State, rSr, 5102, 212, 4.55e, 0938, 3200, 7528, CGS, UDFA

55. Hassan Hall, Georgia Tech, Sr, 5096, 193, 4.50e, 0900, 3148, 7348, CGS, UDFA

56. Elijah Dotson, Northern Colorado, rSr, 5090, 199, 4.55e, 0868, 3028, 7378, HULA, UDFA | REPORT

57. DeKarlos Billingsley, Troy, Sr, 5091, 212, 4.56e, 0978, 3018, 7118, CGS, UDFA

58. TJ Cole, Ouachita Baptist, Sr, 5106, 200, 4.45e, 0968, 3100, 7448, CGS, UDFA

59. Morian Walker Jr., Texas A&M Kingsville, rSr, 5116, 215, 4.55e, TROP, UDFA

60. Jacob Saylors, East Tennessee, Sr, 5097, 193, 4.55e, 0900, 2928, 7000, CGS, UDFA

61. Ta’Zhawn Henry, Houston, rSr, 5065, 185, 4.50e, TROP, UDFA

62. Melvin Blanks, Gannon, rSr, 5110, 175, 4.65e, CGS, UDFA | REPORT

63. Dominic Williams, Northern Iowa, Sr, 5076, 197, 4.50e, 0918, 3018, 7118, CGS, UDFA

64. Devontae Dean, Arkansas Tech, rSr, 5085, 205, 4.54e, CGS, UDFA

65. Deonta McMahon, McNeese State, Sr, 5062, 186, 4.50e, 0838, 3100, 7328, CGS, UDFA

66. Toneil Carter, Texas A&M Kingsville, rSr, 600, 200, 4.58e, CGS, UDFA

67. Jeremiah Nelson, Kutztown, Sr, 6000, 245, 4.70e, TROP, UDFA | REPORT

68. Queshaun Byrd, Bethune Cookman, Sr, 5050, 185, 4.44e, TROP, UDFA | REPORT

69. David Bailey, Colorado State, rSr, 6001, 224, 4.56e, UDFA

70. Roshaun Johnson, Idaho, rSr, 5116, 227, 4.55e, UDFA

Eye On 2024 NFL Draft – RB Class

1. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin, So, 6010, 235, 4.54

2. Traveyon Henderson, Ohio State, So, 5100, 215, 4.45

3. Will Shipley, Clemson, So., 5110, 205, 4.52

4. Blake Corum Michigan, Jr, 5067, 200, 4.35

5. Raheim Sanders, Arkansas, So, 6020, 227, 4.52

