2023 NFL Draft Primer: RB Big Board Rankings (Top 70)

The NFL works in waves and fads. The proliferation of the pass game over the last decade has seen the majority of teams pass the ball 55%-65% of the time. However, in 2022, we saw 10 teams run the ball 49.3% or more. In addition, the league employed three running backs who surpassed 1,500 rushing yards, a feat that hasn’t happened in the NFL since 2012!

It seems evident that the run game is coming back around again. How much that impacts the 2023 NFL Draft remains to be seen. Regardless of the overall league viewpoint, occasionally, a ‘blue chip’ running back prospect emerges. The last time we saw such a prospect was in 2018, when the New York Giants made Saquon Barkley the number two overall pick. It also occurred in the 2016 NFL Draft, as the Dallas Cowboys made Ezekiel Elliott the number four overall selection. Those are the only two instances where a running back was taken inside the top 10 during the past decade.

