2023 NFL Draft: Penn State DB Joey Porter Jr. declares after an impressive three-year career

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, capping after four years with the program. Porter, the son of five-time All-Pro linebacker Joey Porter, is a projected first-round pick in the upcoming draft and will forego the team’s upcoming Bowl trip.

“I sincerely appreciate my teammates, coaches, family and every member of the Penn State community who have made the last four years so memorable,” Porter wrote. “My time at Penn State has been nothing short of a blessing.”

Porter was an Anchor for Penn State’s elite defense over the past three seasons. Rated the No. 33 cornerback in the class of 2019, Porter developed into a fearsome opponent for top Big Ten receivers. They finished second on the team with 11 passes defended for a unit that held opponents to just 5.86 yards per pass attempt.

After a poor 4-5 Pandemic season, Porter helped oversee the program moving from 7-6 to 10-2 in 2022. He posted 113 tackles, 20 passes defended, one interception and two tackles for loss in his career to outperform his already lofty recruiting pedigree.

Draft projections

Porter has elite upside as a potential NFL player. He is projected as the No. 10 picks to the Detroit Lions in Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft and the No. 1 cornerback off the board. Other CBS Sports mock drafts have Porter Landing in the mid-20s on potential playoff teams.

“Porter is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL,” Wilson wrote. “He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what teams look for when drafting DBs.”

At 6-foot-2 with elite speed and length, Porter rates as a prototypical NFL cornerback. They should find a way to get on the field early at the next level.

“DB-U” factory

Porter is a significant loss for Penn State, but the Nittany Lions have turned into a mass producer of NFL Talent under Coach James Franklin. Five Defenders — including safety Jaquan Brisker — were taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Nittany Lions remained one of the elite defensive programs in the country during a 10-2 campaign.

In addition to Porter, safety Ji’Ayir Brown is likely off to the NFL after his senior season. Fellow cornerback Kalen King should take on a starring role after emerging as one of the top coverage players in the country as a sophomore. Other corner Johnny Dixon held opponents to catching just 43.8% of targets.

Additionally, Penn State earned the commitment of five blue-chip defensive backs in the Class of 2023. The Talent train isn’t ending anytime soon in State College.