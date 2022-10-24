2023 NFL Draft order: Who helped themselves, who hurt themselves in Week 7

The NFL heads into Monday Night Football with a new team atop the projected 2022 NFL Draft order. The Lions have climbed to the top of the Leaderboard after their loss to the Cowboys coupled with wins by both the Panthers and Raiders. The Lions are 1-5 and are followed by the 1-4-1 Texans and then five teams with a 2-5 record.

The Lions being atop the draft order isn’t shocking, but how it came about this past weekend was to some degree. The Panthers had the top pick and last week showed a team ready to tank its way to the top spot. They traded Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson and most figured they would get crushed as 13-point underdogs at home against the Bucs. Instead, they dominated the game and won 21-3.

There’s a lot of football remaining, but the Lions, Texans, and Panthers all offer something that suggests they’ll be battling it out all season long for the top spot. Carolina came into the weekend with a 42.8% chance of securing the No. 1 pick, according to Football Outsiders. The Texans followed at 7.2% and the 2-4 Bears were 7.0%. Chicago plays is Monday Night Footballtraveling to face the Patriots.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 Picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.