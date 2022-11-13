2023 NFL Draft order: What every pick looks like, who has No. 1 pick heading into Week 10

The 2023 NFL Draft is over five months away, and the top of the draft board is shaking up Midway through November. The Texans seem ready to settle in for the No. 1 pick, but it’s anyone’s guess how things will shake out after that.

The Panthers seemed to have the inside track on a top two or three pick after Unloading Christian McCaffrey, but they’ve suddenly turned into a difficult out each week. They thumped the Bucs in Week 7 and then beat the Falcons to open this week on Thursday Night Football. They are 3-7 heading into Sunday and could be a single game out of first place by 1 pm on Sunday. It’s a wild time!

Below is the complete 2023 NFL Draft order following TNF. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. Sunday features several matchups of teams currently in the top 14 picks. Lions-Bears, Saints-Steelers, Colts-Raiders, and Cardinals-Rams all could send a team crashing closer to the top of the draft order.

  1. Houston Texans, 1-6-1, .524

  2. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-6, .472

  3. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6, .523

  4. Detroit Lions, 2-6, .574

  5. Carolina Panthers, 3-7, .439

  6. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 3-6, .473

  7. Arizona Cardinals, 3-6, .524

  8. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-6, .525

  9. Chicago Bears, 3-6, .559

  10. Green Bay Packers, 3-6, .580

  11. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-5, .483

  12. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 3-5, .486

  13. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 3-5, .490

  14. Indianapolis Colts, 3-5-1, .521

  15. Atlanta Falcons, 4-6, .427

  16. Washington Commanders, 4-5, .556

  17. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4, .517

  18. New England Patriots, 5-4, .517

  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4-5, .444

  20. San Francisco 49ers (Dolphins have pick), 4-4, .450

  21. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-3, .448

  22. Tennessee Titans, 5-3, .490

  23. Seattle Seahawks, 6-3, .441

  24. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 6-3, .524

  25. Baltimore Ravens, 6-3, .466

  26. New York Jets, 6-3, .527

  27. Dallas Cowboys, 6-2, .528

  28. New York Giants, 6-2, .541

  29. Kansas City Chiefs, 6-2, .451

  30. Minnesota Vikings, 7-1, .493

  31. Buffalo Bills, 6-2, .541

  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-0, .472

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button