2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans retain top spot despite win; reeling titans crack top 15
Week 16 of the NFL season is almost complete. A handful of teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold a strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down Positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Team needs: OG, C, TE, LB, DL, EDGE
Notable free agents: TE OJ Howard, EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DL Rasheem Green, TE Jordan Akins
Team needs: WR, OT, LB, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: RB David Montgomery, C Sam Mustipher, WR N’Keal Harry, WR Dante Pettis
Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG
Notable free agents: QB Geno Smith, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Poona Ford, OG Phil Haynes, QB Drew Lock
4. Detroit Lions (via trade with 4-10 Rams)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB
Notable free agents: WR DJ Chark, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Alex Anzalone, OG Evan Brown, CB Mike Hughes
Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, CB, LB, RB, OT
Notable free agents: EDGE JJ Watt, WR AJ Green, OT Kelvin Beachum, CB Byron Murphy, C Rodney Hudson
Team needs: QB, OT, CB, WR, EDGE, TE
Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Parris Campbell, OG Matt Pryor, LB Bobby Okereke, EJ Speed
Team needs: QB, CB, LB, S, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: OT Kaleb McGary, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, EDGE Lorenzo Carter, LB Rashaan Evans
Team needs: QB, CB, EDGE, WR, C
Notable free agents: QB Baker Mayfield, QB Sam Darnold, DL Matthew Ioannidis, C Bradley Bozeman, LB Cory Littleton
Team needs: OT, OG, C, S, DL, LB
Notable free agents: RB Josh Jacobs, CB Rock Ya-Sin, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Mack Hollins, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
Team needs: CB, RB, S, LB, WR
Notable free agents: DL Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
11. Houston Texans (via trade with 6-9 Browns)
Team needs: WR, TE, S, DT, EDGE, OG
Notable free agents: WR Allen Lazard, TE Robert Tonyan Jr., OT Elgton Jenkins, S Adrian Amos, DL Dean Lowry
13. Seattle Seahawks (7-8)
Team needs: OT, OG, WR, TE, LB
Notable free agents: TE Austin Hooper, OG Nate Davis, TE Geoff Swaim, LB David Long, DL Teair Tart
Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: OT Isaiah Wynn, RB Damien Harris, CB Myles Bryant, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Jakobi Meyers
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, QB
Notable free agents: DL Larry Ogunjobi, LB Devin Bush, DL Chris Wormley, CB Cam Sutton, QB Mason Rudolph
Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S
Notable free agents: RB James Robinson, C Connor McGovern, QB Joe Flacco, DL Sheldon Rankins, OT George Fant
Team needs: S, LB, OT, WR, DT
Notable free agents: QB Tom Brady, LB Lavonte David, DL Akiem Hicks, WR Julio Jones, CB Sean Bunting, S Mike Edwards
Team needs: TE, OT, CB, S, DT
Notable free agents: TE Evan Engram, OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, EDGE Dawuane Smoot, CB Tre Herndon
Team needs: QB, C, CB, OG, TE, LB
Notable free agents: DL Daron Payne, QB Taylor Heinicke, OG Wes Schweitzer, LB Cole Holcomb, OG Trai Turner
Team needs: CB, WR, C, OG, S, LB, DT
Notable free agents: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Darius Slayton
Team needs: OG, OT, DT, TE, EDGE
Notable free agents: DL Jerry Tillery, S Nasir Adderley, RB Sony Michel, LB Drue Tranquill, TE Donald Parham
24. Pick forfeited by Dolphins (8-6)
Team needs: WR, OG, CB, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: LB Roquan Smith, CB Marcus Peters, QB Lamar Jackson, OT Ja’Wuan James, CB Kyle Fuller
26. Denver Broncos (via trade with 11-4 49ers)
Team needs: C, OG, OT, CB, LB, QB
Notable free agents: RB Melvin Gordon, OG Dalton Risner, OT Cameron Fleming, S Kareem Jackson, DL Dre’Mont Jones
Team needs: CB, OG, WR, S, DT, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: TE Dalton Schultz, RB Tony Pollard, OT Terence Steele, WR Noah Brown, LB Leighton Vander Esch
Team needs: OG, OT, CB, TE, DT
Notable free agents: S Jessie Bates III, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Eli Apple, S Vonn Bell, RB Samaje Perine
Team needs: OT, WR, TE, EDGE, S, DT
Notable free agents: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Mecole Hardman, WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Juan Thornhill
Team needs: CB, WR, OG, LB, S
Notable free agents: TE Irv Smith Jr., RB Alexander Mattison, CB Patrick Peterson, C Garrett Bradbury, WR Olabisi Johnson
Team needs: TE, OG, C, DT, S
Notable free agents: S Jordan Poyer, LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum, OG Rodger Saffold
32. Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)
Teams without a first-round pick
Cleveland Browns (6-9)
Team needs: DT, LB, WR, EDGE, S
Notable free agents: OT Jack Conklin, RB Kareem Hunt, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Deion Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett
Los Angeles Rams (4-10)
Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, CB, DT, QB
Notable free agents: S Taylor Rapp, DL A’Shawn Robinson, CB Troy Hill, RB Darrell Henderson, DL Greg Gaines
Miami Dolphins (8-6)
Team needs: OT, OG, TE, RB, LB
Notable free agents: TE Mike Gesicki, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Jeff Wilson, EDGE Trey Flowers
New Orleans Saints (6-9)
Team needs: QB, OG, WR, RB, S, DT
Notable free agents: DL David Onyemata, EDGE Marcus Davenport, WR Jarvis Landry, RB Mark Ingram, QB Andy Dalton
San Francisco 49ers (11-4)
Team needs: C, OG, S, DT, WR
Notable free agents: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OT Mike McGlinchey, CB Emmanuel Moseley, EDGE Charles Omenihu