2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Bottom half of first round shuffles as 2023 NFL Playoffs begin
The 2023 NFL Playoffs have begun and we already know where non-playoff teams are positioned in the 2023 NFL Draft. There was some shakeup at the top during the last week of the regular season, most notably in Indianapolis, where the Houston Texans trailed the Colts by seven in the final minute of the game, but scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion – – costing themselves the No. 1 pick after the Bears lost to the Vikings. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down Positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Team needs: WR, OT, LB, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: RB David Montgomery, C Sam Mustipher, WR N’Keal Harry, WR Dante Pettis, LB Nicholas Morrow
Team needs: QB, OG, C, TE, LB, DL, EDGE
Notable free agents: TE OJ Howard, EDGE Obo Okoronkwo, DL Rasheem Green, TE Jordan Akins, S Jonathan Owens
Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, CB, LB, RB, OT
Notable free agents: EDGE JJ Watt, WR AJ Green, OT Kelvin Beachum, CB Byron Murphy, C Rodney Hudson, K Matt Prater
Team needs: QB, OT, CB, WR, EDGE, TE
Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Parris Campbell, OG Matt Pryor, LB Bobby Okereke, LB EJ Speed
Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG
Notable free agents: QB Geno Smith, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Poona Ford, OG Phil Haynes, QB Drew Lock
6. Detroit Lions (via trade with 5-12 Rams)
Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB
Notable free agents: WR DJ Chark, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Alex Anzalone, OG Evan Brown, CB Mike Hughes
Team needs: OT, OG, C, S, DL, LB
Notable free agents: RB Josh Jacobs, CB Rock Ya-Sin, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Mack Hollins, EDGE Clelin Ferrell
Team needs: QB, CB, LB, S, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: OT Kaleb McGary, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, EDGE Lorenzo Carter, LB Rashaan Evans
Team needs: QB, CB, EDGE, WR, C
Notable free agents: QB Sam Darnold, DL Matthew Ioannidis, C Bradley Bozeman, LB Cory Littleton
Team needs: CB, RB, S, LB, WR
Notable free agents: DL Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
Team needs: OT, OG, WR, TE, LB
Notable free agents: TE Austin Hooper, OG Nate Davis, TE Geoff Swaim, LB David Long, DL Teair Tart
12. Houston Texans (via trade with 7-10 Browns)
Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S
Notable free agents: RB James Robinson, C Connor McGovern, QB Joe Flacco, DL Sheldon Rankins, OT George Fant
Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: OT Isaiah Wynn, RB Damien Harris, CB Myles Bryant, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Jakobi Meyers
Team needs: WR, TE, S, DT, EDGE, OG
Notable free agents: WR Allen Lazard, TE Robert Tonyan, OT Elgton Jenkins, S Adrian Amos, DL Dean Lowry
Team needs: QB, C, CB, OG, TE, LB
Notable free agents: DL Daron Payne, QB Taylor Heinicke, OG Wes Schweitzer, LB Cole Holcomb, OG Trai Turner
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, QB
Notable free agents: DL Larry Ogunjobi, LB Devin Bush, DL Chris Wormley, CB Cam Sutton, QB Mason Rudolph
Team needs: S, LB, OT, WR, DT
Notable free agents: QB Tom Brady, LB Lavonte David, DL Akiem Hicks, WR Julio Jones, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Mike Edwards
20. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
21. Pick forfeited by Dolphins (9-8)
Team needs: OG, OT, DT, TE, EDGE
Notable free agents: S Nasir Adderley, WR Deandre Carter, LB Drue Tranquill, TE Donald Parham Jr., OG Oday Aboushi
Team needs: WR, OG, CB, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: LB Roquan Smith, CB Marcus Peters, QB Lamar Jackson, OT Ja’Wuan James, CB Kyle Fuller
Team needs: CB, WR, OG, LB, S
Notable free agents: TE Irv Smith Jr., RB Alexander Mattison, CB Patrick Peterson, C Garrett Bradbury, WR Olabisi Johnson
Team needs: TE, OT, CB, S, DT
Notable free agents: TE Evan Engram, OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, EDGE Dawuane Smoot, CB Tre Herndon
Team needs: CB, WR, C, OG, S, LB, DT
Notable free agents: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Darius Slayton
Team needs: CB, OG, WR, S, DT, LB, EDGE
Notable free agents: TE Dalton Schultz, RB Tony Pollard, OT Terence Steele, WR Noah Brown, LB Leighton Vander Esch
Team needs: OG, OT, CB, TE, DT
Notable free agents: S Jessie Bates III, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Eli Apple, S Vonn Bell, RB Samaje Perine
29. Denver Broncos (via trade with 13-4 49ers)
Team needs: C, OG, OT, CB, LB, QB
Notable free agents: OG Dalton Risner, OT Cameron Fleming, S Kareem Jackson, DL Dre’Mont Jones
Team needs: TE, OG, C, DT, S
Notable free agents: S Jordan Poyer, LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum, OG Rodger Saffold
Team needs: OT, WR, TE, EDGE, S, DT
Notable free agents: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Mecole Hardman, WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Juan Thornhill
32. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
Team needs: CB, RB, S, LB, WR
Notable free agents: DL Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox
Teams without a first-round pick
Cleveland Browns (7-10)
Team needs: DT, LB, WR, EDGE, S
Notable free agents: RB Kareem Hunt, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Deion Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett
Los Angeles Rams (5-12)
Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, CB, DT, QB
Notable free agents: QB Baker Mayfield, S Taylor Rapp, DL A’Shawn Robinson, CB Troy Hill, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., DL Greg Gaines
Miami Dolphins (9-8)
Team needs: OT, OG, TE, RB, LB
Notable free agents: TE Mike Gesicki, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Jeff Wilson, EDGE Trey Flowers
New Orleans Saints (7-10)
Team needs: QB, OG, WR, RB, S, DT
Notable free agents: DL David Onyemata, EDGE Marcus Davenport, WR Jarvis Landry, RB Mark Ingram, QB Andy Dalton
San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
Team needs: C, OG, S, DT, WR
Notable free agents: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OT Mike McGlinchey, CB Emmanuel Moseley, EDGE Charles Omenihu