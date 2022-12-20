2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Bears move into No. 2 picks; Lions climb to No. 4 with the Rams losing to the Packers

Week 15 of the NFL season is almost complete. A handful of teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold a strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down Positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:

Team needs: OG, C, TE, LB, DL, EDGE

Notable free agents: TE OJ Howard, EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DL Rasheem Green, TE Jordan Akins

Team needs: WR, OT, LB, DT, EDGE

Notable free agents: RB David Montgomery, C Sam Mustipher, WR N’Keal Harry, WR Dante Pettis

Team needs: C, S, LB, DT, WR, OG

Notable free agents: QB Geno Smith, RB Rashaad Penny, DL Poona Ford, OG Phil Haynes, QB Drew Lock

4. Detroit Lions (via trade with 4-10 Rams)

Team needs: TE, CB, DL, OG, QB

Notable free agents: WR DJ Chark, RB Jamaal Williams, LB Alex Anzalone, OG Evan Brown, CB Mike Hughes

Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, CB, LB, RB, OT

Notable free agents: EDGE JJ Watt, WR AJ Green, OT Kelvin Beachum, CB Byron Murphy, C Rodney Hudson

Team needs: QB, OT, CB, WR, EDGE, TE

Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Parris Campbell, OG Matt Pryor, LB Bobby Okereke, EJ Speed

Team needs: QB, CB, LB, S, DT, EDGE

Notable free agents: OT Kaleb McGary, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, EDGE Lorenzo Carter, LB Rashaan Evans

Team needs: QB, CB, EDGE, WR, C

Notable free agents: QB Baker Mayfield, QB Sam Darnold, DL Matthew Ioannidis, C Bradley Bozeman, LB Cory Littleton

Team needs: CB, RB, S, LB, WR

Notable free agents: DL Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, RB Miles Sanders, C Jason Kelce, DL Fletcher Cox

Team needs: OT, OG, C, S, DL, LB

Notable free agents: RB Josh Jacobs, CB Rock Ya-Sin, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Mack Hollins, EDGE Clelin Ferrell

Team needs: TE, OT, CB, S, DT

Notable free agents: TE Evan Engram, OT Jawaan Taylor, EDGE Arden Key, EDGE Dawuane Smoot, CB Tre Herndon

12. Houston Texans (via trade with 6-8 Browns)



Team needs: OT, CB, LB, DL, QB

Notable free agents: DL Larry Ogunjobi, LB Devin Bush, DL Chris Wormley, CB Cam Sutton, QB Mason Rudolph

Team needs: WR, TE, S, DT, EDGE, OG

Notable free agents: WR Allen Lazard, TE Robert Tonyan Jr., OT Elgton Jenkins, S Adrian Amos, DL Dean Lowry

15. Seattle Seahawks (7-7)



Team needs: OT, TE, WR, LB, EDGE

Notable free agents: OT Isaiah Wynn, RB Damien Harris, CB Myles Bryant, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Jakobi Meyers

Team needs: OG, OT, TE, LB, S

Notable free agents: RB James Robinson, C Connor McGovern, QB Joe Flacco, DL Sheldon Rankins, OT George Fant

Team needs: S, LB, OT, WR, DT

Notable free agents: QB Tom Brady, LB Lavonte David, DL Akiem Hicks, WR Julio Jones, CB Sean Bunting, S Mike Edwards

Team needs: OT, OG, WR, TE, LB

Notable free agents: TE Austin Hooper, OG Nate Davis, TE Geoff Swaim, LB David Long, DL Teair Tart

Team needs: QB, C, CB, OG, TE, LB

Notable free agents: DL Daron Payne, QB Taylor Heinicke, OG Wes Schweitzer, LB Cole Holcomb, OG Trai Turner

Team needs: OG, OT, DT, TE, EDGE

Notable free agents: DL Jerry Tillery, S Nasir Adderley, RB Sony Michel, LB Drue Tranquill, TE Donald Parham

23. Pick forfeited by Dolphins (8-6)

Team needs: CB, WR, C, OG, S, LB, DT

Notable free agents: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Darius Slayton

Team needs: WR, OG, CB, LB, EDGE

Notable free agents: LB Roquan Smith, CB Marcus Peters, QB Lamar Jackson, OT Ja’Wuan James, CB Kyle Fuller

26. Denver Broncos (via trade with 10-4 49ers)



Team needs: C, OG, OT, CB, LB, QB

Notable free agents: RB Melvin Gordon, OG Dalton Risner, OT Cameron Fleming, S Kareem Jackson, DL Dre’Mont Jones

Team needs: OG, OT, CB, TE, DT

Notable free agents: S Jessie Bates III, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Eli Apple, S Vonn Bell, RB Samaje Perine

Team needs: CB, OG, WR, S, DT, LB, EDGE

Notable free agents: TE Dalton Schultz, RB Tony Pollard, OT Terence Steele, WR Noah Brown, LB Leighton Vander Esch

Team needs: OT, WR, TE, EDGE, S, DT

Notable free agents: OT Orlando Brown Jr., WR Mecole Hardman, WR Juju Smith-Schuster, S Juan Thornhill

Team needs: CB, WR, OG, LB, S

Notable free agents: TE Irv Smith Jr., RB Alexander Mattison, CB Patrick Peterson, C Garrett Bradbury, WR Olabisi Johnson

Team needs: TE, OG, C, DT, S

Notable free agents: S Jordan Poyer, LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum, OG Rodger Saffold

32. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)



Teams without a first-round pick

Cleveland Browns (6-8)

Team needs: DT, LB, WR, EDGE, S

Notable free agents: OT Jack Conklin, RB Kareem Hunt, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Deion Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett

Los Angeles Rams (4-9)

Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, CB, DT, QB

Notable free agents: S Taylor Rapp, DL A’Shawn Robinson, CB Troy Hill, RB Darrell Henderson, DL Greg Gaines

Miami Dolphins (8-6)

Team needs: OT, OG, TE, RB, LB

Notable free agents: TE Mike Gesicki, QB Teddy Bridgewater, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Jeff Wilson, EDGE Trey Flowers

New Orleans Saints (5-9)

Team needs: QB, OG, WR, RB, S, DT

Notable free agents: DL David Onyemata, EDGE Marcus Davenport, WR Jarvis Landry, RB Mark Ingram, QB Andy Dalton

San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

Team needs: C, OG, S, DT, WR

Notable free agents: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OT Mike McGlinchey, CB Emmanuel Moseley, EDGE Charles Omenihu