2023 NFL Draft order: Detroit Lions first-round picks officially set
The Detroit Lions will have two picks in the top 18 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Their first pick—via the Los Angeles Rams and the trade for Matthew Stafford—will be the sixth overall pick, while the Lions’ own pick sits 18th overall, after their Week 18 win against the Green Bay Packers.
Last year, the Lions made two selections in the top 12 of the draft, first choosing Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick, and then trading up to get Jameson Williams.
Detroit is primed to again add two top talents to their team in this year’s draft, which is a great way to build what is already one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. Obviously, talking about draft picks is a little disappointing considering how close this team came to making the postseason, but it’s a nice consolation prize for what was still a largely successful season.
Here’s a look at the first-round draft order.
Note: The bottom 14 Picks will be decided by how the NFL Playoffs play out.
- Bears
- Texans
- Cardinals
- Colts
-
Seahawks (via Broncos)
- Lions (via Rams)
- Raiders
- Falcons
- Panthers
- Eagles (via Saints)
- Titans
- Texans (via Browns)
- Jets
- Patriots
- Packers
- Commanders
- Steelers
- Lions
To give you a sense of the kind of Talent the Lions could see with their picks, here are the last five player selections at each position:
Pick 6:
- 2022: OT Ikem Okwuonu
- 2021: WR Jaylen Waddle
- 2020: QB Justin Herbert
- 2019: QB Daniel Jones
- 2018: G Quenton Nelson
PIck 18:
- 2022: WR Treylon Burks
- 2021: DE Jaelan Phillips
- 2020: OT Austin Jackson
- 2019: C Garrett Bradbury
- 2018: CB Jaire Alexander
The 2023 NFL Draft is on April 27 in Kansas City.