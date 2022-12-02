2023 NFL Draft offers exciting options for Packers at TE

As it stands right now the Green Bay Packers only have one tight end (Josiah Deguara) under contract for the 2023 season.

Will the Packers opt to re-sign Robert Tonya? If Marcedes Lewis wants to come back for one more season, will the Packers give him a new contract?

Regardless of what happens with Tonyan and Lewis, it’s clear the Packers need to add a younger, more athletic tight end to the mix this offseason. The 2023 NFL Draft has a handful of talented tight ends that will likely be Top 100 Picks this April. Let’s take a look at the Top Five tight ends on my board.

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Mayer is a plug-and-play starter with his natural pass-catching abilities. The Notre Dame tight end has outstanding body control and is able to make catches through contact.

Michael Mayer with the mismatch TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/PaE8W6w5dH — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 27, 2022

While Mayer may not be the most explosive athlete, he’s a natural route runner and with his size (6-5, 251 pounds), he’d be a Weapon working the middle of the field for Green Bay’s offense.

The Packers are currently projected to own the No. 12 picks in the first round. If the Packers stay in that range there is a strong chance that Mayer will be on the board when the Packers are on the clock.

While the tight end position may not be viewed as a premium position, there is no doubt that Mayer is a Top 15 prospect in this class. The Packers need Playmakers on offense and Mayer has all the tools to carve out a long, decorated career at the next level.

Dalton Kincaid, Utah

There are no Travis Kelce’s walking through that door. Kelce is a unicorn and when his career is over Kelce may be regarded as the greatest tight end to ever play the game. If the Packers want a discounted version of Kelce, Kincaid may be the off-brand version of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Kincaid is a gifted athlete with the quickness to threaten the seam and make plays vertically. That quickness and athleticism show up after the catch as well.

Kincaid’s calling card is his ability as a pass-catcher. He’s able to create explosive plays with the ball in his hands. The thing that’s stood out about his game this season is his continued improvement as a blocker. He’s a well-rounded tight end that could step in from day one and give the Packers a dynamic playmaker.

Dalton Kincaid (#86) with the key block on this rushing TD.#DraftCrush pic.twitter.com/EnJPbtOd15 — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) November 30, 2022

“Kincaid is a well-rounded tight end that continues to improve in all areas,” Alex Markham, the Publisher for UteNation.com said. “When he came to Utah, he was a pass-catcher. Now with three years in the system, he’s grown to be an effective run-blocker. He’s an every-down versatile tight end, you don’t need to take him off the field.”

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State University

Kraft has natural pass-catching skills, with his reliable hands and body control. He’s able to catch the ball in stride and quickly turn upfield to become a YAC threat. The former high school running back has above-average athleticism for the position and it’s on display when he has the ball in space.

IN STRIDE. Mark Gronowski to Tucker Kraft down the left hash for 57 yards and a Jackrabbit trip to the red zone.#GoJacks 🐰🏈 pic.twitter.com/qi1evZrps3 — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) November 5, 2022

Kraft is an exceptional blocker. At contact he keeps his legs driving and creates movement in the run game.

The SDSU tight end is the complete package. He’s an explosive weapon in the passing game and he’s a sound blocker.

Darnell Washington, Georgia

Washington is a monster. At 6-7, 275 pounds, Washington is an imposing figure on the gridiron. The Georgia tight end enters the Championship weekend with 25 catches for 403 yards and one touchdown while playing in a crowded tight end room.

Washington’s strength is his ability as a blocker. He’s a people mover with his power and can overwhelm Defenders on contact. Having him on the field is like having a sixth offensive lineman on the field.

Washington was a high-school wide receiver and has natural pass-catching abilities. He has strong, reliable hands. When he gets the ball his size and strength make him a load to bring down for defensive backs.

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Musgrave moves incredibly well at 6-6, 250 pounds. He has the speed (4.51) to threaten the seam. That speed for a man his size is a big reason why Musgrave was listed on Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks list.

The Oregon State tight end has natural hands and is comfortable making catches in a crowd. With his size and quickness, Musgrave will be a mismatch inside the 20s.

Luke Musgrave is the player to watch for Packers fans this weekend. Oregon State TE was No. 27 is @BruceFeldmanCFB Freaks List. Coming off a big game against Boise State. Excited to see how Musgrave builds off that Saturday night against Fresno State. pic.twitter.com/pIoebPxm55 — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) September 9, 2022

Musgrave is wired right as a run blocker and brings consistent effort on every play. Musgrave does a good job of staying on his block and sealing the edge.

With his size and athleticism, Musgrave has all the tools to develop into a difference-maker at the next level.