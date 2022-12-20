2023 NFL Draft: Offensive Line Outlook

As stated before – this is not the strongest crop of Offensive tackle prospects, so there will be a lot of different names thrown around in the coming months leading up to the draft. Here are a few names you are likely to hear and why they could be the ones.

Paris Johnson Jr out of Ohio State is one name you will hear a lot because he was a highly touted recruit and put together a great senior season. He improved some of his weak points but still has a lot of technical issues that he needs to work on. He also isn’t the most powerful lineman and can be overtaken easily by a good bull rush. That being said, Johnson is a very hard worker and has done his best to improve his game every year.

Georgia tackle Broderick Jones seems like the safest pick here. He is a big and powerful lineman but doesn’t have much playing time. He has all the tools to be great, but he needs to put it all together. He is a great mover and will dominate in the run game, but he does need to improve his pass protection. It can take him a bit to diagnose defenses, so sometimes he looks lost. However, his skill set still seems to be the best option.

A dark horse option is Syracuse tackle Matthew Bergeron; he has a ton of playing experience and has done all across the line. Not to mention, he was a huge reason Syracuse had one of the best run games in the country in the last couple of years and an overall explosive offense in 2022. He is a very smart player and solid in every facet of the game. He would be the clear choice for tackle number one if he had any high-level football experience early in life.