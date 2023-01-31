2023 NFL Draft: Northwestern RB Evan Hull Impressive at Senior Bowl

Measurements for the Senior Bowl are in, which means practice is underway, and we take another step in the evaluation process for the NFL Draft.

One player that has stood out on the first day of practices at the Senior Bowl has been Northwestern running back Evan Hull. Posting 913 rushing yards last year and averaging over four yards a carry, Hull’s not just a ground-and-pound type of guy. He also showed that he can get it done in the receiving game. They caught 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns.

On the air for NFL Network, Daniel Jeremiah said that Hull reminds him of former New England Patriots running back James White. With his quick cuts and elusive skills, paired with his pass-catching ability, it’s no surprise he draws that comparison.

Measuring in at 5-foot-10 and 214 pounds, Hull has the frame to withstand the beating of the NFL. Combine that with his all-around skillset, and you have a running back you can rely on each week.

If the first day of Senior Bowl practice is any indicator of what’s to come for Hull, he’s in for a major increase in his NFL Draft stock.

