2023 NFL Draft: Northwestern RB Evan Hull Impressive at Senior Bowl

Measurements for the Senior Bowl are in, which means practice is underway, and we take another step in the evaluation process for the NFL Draft.

One player that has stood out on the first day of practices at the Senior Bowl has been Northwestern running back Evan Hull. Posting 913 rushing yards last year and averaging over four yards a carry, Hull’s not just a ground-and-pound type of guy. He also showed that he can get it done in the receiving game. They caught 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button