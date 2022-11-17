2023 NFL draft mock sees two Tide players off the board in the top 5

The NFL is over a month away from having a set draft order, but we can all entertain ourselves, right? Even though we are in the most exciting part of the college football season, it is never too early to start making mocks for the 2023 NFL draft.

It is widely accepted that this will be a very quarterback-friendly class, and this mock agrees with the top-three selections off the board all being signal callers. The Crimson Tide quarterback, Bryce Young, is still expected to be the first overall pick. Young has a Heisman Trophy under his belt and has been consistently the best player in college for the past two seasons, selecting anyone other than Young at No. 1 would be a catastrophic mistake by the Houston Texans.

However, Young will not be the only Alabama player to hear his name called early on draft night. Stand-out EDGE, Will Anderson Jr., is also slated as a top-five pick. Right now it is expected that he will go to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 5 overall selection.

The Texans and Jaguars both represent the AFC South, so we could potentially see these two match-up twice a year in the NFL!

