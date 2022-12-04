2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Jalen Carter VS LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently steamrolling the LSU Tigers, leading 35-7 at halftime. The lack of scoring by LSU can largely be attributed to the impact of Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

A pocket pusher with immense strength yet elite quickness, Carter boasts one of the better Athletic profiles in the 2023 class.

Adding insult to injury for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, watch Carter show his natural strength, picking up the signal caller and holding him in one arm.

Watch this immense display of strength here.

While this game may already be over, Carter is having his way with the Tiger’s Offensive line and could be in for some second-half stat padding. You never know what this prospect is capable of, so be sure to check back after the game.

2nd Half Update:

Well, it was largely more of the same for Carter and the dogs in Saturday’s second half. With a wobbly Jayden Daniels, LSU turned to backup Garrett Nussmeier for a spark at quarterback.

While Nussmeier’s ability to spin it was put on display early, Georgia largely kept the running game and score intact when Jalen Carter was on the field.

A true game wrecker, Carter has been in the backfield all afternoon, Killing any momentum LSU desperately needed.

Watch him Blow up this guard and make a tackle for loss.

The ability to drive linemen off their spot in such a timely manner is truly rare. With the cyclical nature of the NFL bringing back the running game, there is a real chance teams covet Carter’s skillset more than Will Anderson’s per se.

With a trip to the playoffs and potentially a national championship in back-to-back years, Carter will also benefit from the bright lights and big stage yet again. Don’t be surprised if he mimics his former teammate Travon Walker as the first defensive lineman selected in the NFL Draft.

