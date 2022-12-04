2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Jalen Carter VS LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently steamrolling the LSU Tigers, leading 35-7 at halftime. The lack of scoring by LSU can largely be attributed to the impact of Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

A pocket pusher with immense strength yet elite quickness, Carter boasts one of the better Athletic profiles in the 2023 class.

Click here for the full Scouting report on Jalen Carter

Adding insult to injury for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, watch Carter show his natural strength, picking up the signal caller and holding him in one arm.

.

