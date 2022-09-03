2023 NFL Draft: Kedon Slovis Solid in Pitt Debut

Pittsburgh – Pat Narduzzi, the head football Coach at Pitt, stood near the 50-yard line before the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia, talking with his former star quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“Kenny is like, hey, whatever it takes, get it done,” Narduzzi said. “Kenny is awesome. He’s like, gosh, I wish I could play. I said, ‘You’re playing on Sundays, it’s all right.’ “

Pickett is now challenging for the starting job for the Pittsburgh Steelers after being selected 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The starting job for the Panthers rests on the arm of transfer Kedon Slovis. No slouch in his own right, Slovis began his career at USC having tremendous success.

