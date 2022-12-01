2023 NFL Draft: Full list of underclassmen who have declared for early entry

The 2022 college football season is coming to a close, and with it the NFL Draft is one step closer in 2023. And while the rules were changed the last two seasons due to COVID-19, the previous dates and deadlines that have been used apply once again to this incoming class. All underclassmen must declare for the 2023 Draft by applying for Special Eligibility by January 16, 2023.

The NFL will then announce a full list of underclassmen that have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and meet the criteria on January 20, 2023. An individual has to be three years removed from high school before they can declare for the draft, so underclassmen can include players who have completed their junior or redshirt sophomore season.

Players who have completed their undergraduate degree but have Collegiate Eligibility remaining are also allowed to be drafted, but they submit their name to the league office and renounce the balance of their NCAA eligibility. Any player that has had their Collegiate Eligibility expire can also be selected.

Below is the full list of players that have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft as underclassmen: