2023 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos fans expect Top 5 pick for Seattle Seahawks

For Week 13, I decided to Steal a poll from Field Gulls and see what Denver Broncos fans thought of the same questions they posed to their own Seattle Seahawks fans. Surprisingly, or unsurprisingly considering how Depressing it is right now, we voted overwhelmingly in favor of a Top 1-5 draft pick to go to Seattle in the 2023 NFL Draft. A total of 93% of us voted that way.

Interestingly enough, Seahawks fans took a more conservative view. 83% still agreed with our majority that Denver would provide their team with a 2-5th pick, the second largest vote-getter was the 6-10th pick with 15%. I’m certainly hoping that one ends up being the correct one. Out of spite.

As for the standard Weekly confidence poll, we’ve hit a new low! After getting blown out by the lowly Carolina Panthers last week, only 4% of fans are confident in the direction of this team and I suspect a good number of those people are AFC West Rival fans. 4% might be the floor here.

With the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs coming up, we’ll certainly find out if this is the floor or not. I don’t think many of us are giving this Broncos’ team much of a chance in winning a game any time soon. Not after last week.

