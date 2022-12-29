2023 NFL Draft: CFP Quarterback Preview

Few Ohio State quarterbacks have put up the numbers and had the career that CJ Stroud has had for the Buckeyes.

Between his numbers, efficiency, and smooth mechanics, Stroud is easily the best quarterback prospect in the playoffs, with the potential to be a top-five pick come April.

Stroud is “A mature, highly intelligent, pocket-passer who makes smart decisions, does a phenomenal job of reading through his progressions and understands when to add zip or touch. “

The two-time Heisman finalist has everything you want from a premier pocket passer. Still, his ability to play out of structure, particularly in big games, are concerns he carries with him as he prepares for Georgia.

With no signature win in his two years as a starter, many have pointed the finger at Stroud, labeling him unfit to win the “big one.”

None have been as big as his upcoming game against the Defending national Champion Georgia Bulldogs. If Stroud performs well against the best defense he’s seen in his college tenure, it will go a long way toward his draft projection.

With a win and signature performance, there is no reason to think Stroud won’t be competing for the QB #1 spot and, subsequently, the first overall pick in 2023.