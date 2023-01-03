2023 NFL Draft Big Board tracker: Top college football players who have declared

With the college football season winding down, many of the most high-profile underclassmen are revealing their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

The deadline for those players to make a decision in Mon., Jan. 16.

A year ago, we saw around 100 underclassmen declare for the NFL Draft early and we should see a comparable number of prospects electing to turn pro this year.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to take place in Kansas City from April 27 to April 29. The first round will be held on the 27th, with the second and third rounds on the 28th, and the final four rounds all on the final day, the 29th.

