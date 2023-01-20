2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking top 50 college football prospects

It’s that time of year once again when the best players in college football who are eligible make their intentions known and set out for the NFL Draft.

It’s an exciting and meaningful time for players as they finally realize their dreams and turn professional, adding to the latest crop of the nation’s premier football talent.

Who are the best of the best on the big board looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft? To answer that question, we turn to the experts at NFL Draft Bible, and their latest rankings for the top players going pro this spring.

50. Henry To’o To’o, LB, Alabama: “Athletically gifted Will linebacker who can come downhill in a hurry and limit rushing yardage.”

49. Christopher Smith, DB, Georgia: “Hyper-athletic field safety, has all the intangibles to be one of the best in his position group.”

48. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State: “A deceiving, Lockdown type of corner with adequate size and solid speed.”

47. Gervon Dexter, IDL, Florida: “Pad level, hand move arsenal, and motor result in volatile play that will make him a rosterable depth player early while he develops.”

46. ​​Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse: “Standout corner in his redshirt freshman season, Williams has scheme-versatile potential. Should be a solid backup as he develops thanks to his movement skills and ability in soft press.”

45. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M: “A fleet-footed athlete with game-breaking ability, Achane’s infinitesimal size limits his projection, but his skill set is prime for today’s NFL.”

44. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama: “An elongated corner with ball skills, Ricks has the makeup of a top defensive back but must build on his technique to congeal himself atop his draft class.”

43. Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State: “Raw player that is currently on an upward trajectory in terms of his performance. His struggles with power and leverage will limit him, but he has a tremendous upside as a pass rusher because of his length and improving get-off.”

42. Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia: “A high-cut back that carries his weight as well as he does the ball, McIntosh occupies Georgia’s backfield with a chance to Catapult himself atop the running back class.”

41. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU: “This is a wildly underrated prospect at receiver. He is a smooth route runner who knows how to get open and is electric with the ball in his hand.”

40. Cody Mauch: OL, NDSU: “Mauch is an impact player in the run and pass games who possesses impressive athleticism and speed for his size, but his arm length fails to meet NFL standards.”

39. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland: “Stellar mover with dominant power in a massive frame, his pure athleticism may rival that of any prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class.”

38. Clark Phillips, CB, Utah: “Aggressive despite his stature, Phillips is a fluid cornerback that has the chance to escalate his draft stock if he can round out his game.”

37. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina: “A special athlete with refined technique, Downs has the movement skills, flexibility, route running, run after catch ability, and versatility to be an elite Offensive weapon.”

36. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee: “A high-potential player who has put up big-time stats and could end up being one of the better receivers in the class.”

35. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M: “A contemporary defensive back, Johnson defines the role of an Apex defender with equal coverage and run defense skills.”

34. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia: Projects as a traditional in-line Y tight end with elite blocking skills on running Downs and excels in both gap and zone-blocking schemes, especially in the red zone and doubling as a quality receiving threat.

33. Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC: “The upside is there to be a really good pass rushing 3-tech at the next level, he just needs to improve his play strength and play against the run.”

32. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU: “An aggressive pass-catcher with omnipresent physicality and elusiveness, answering any durability concerns will solidify his spot atop the receiver class.”

31. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois: “Some minor concerns about Witherspoon’s size, but his elite agility, instincts, and ability to consistently stay attached to wide receivers warrant a top 60 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.”

30. BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU: “Boasts impressive burst and bend that should appeal to most NFL teams; that said, he has underwhelming play strength.”

29. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State: “Showed excellent agility and route running to go with above-average lateral burst and work after the catch.”

28. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon: A solid, lean corner who is a good open field tackler and doesn’t shy away from physicality and contact.

27. O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida: “A hefty lineman that holds down the interior, Torrence can create holes in the run game while simultaneously maintaining pocket depth as a protector.”

26. Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia: “An excellent athlete who is a terrorizing run defender but is a very raw pass rusher who needs to refine his hand usage.”

25. Dawand Jones, OL, Ohio State: “A colossal tackle with a robust playstyle, Jones’ skill set is few and far between and will leave teams clamoring for his services come the draft.”

24. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee: Highly productive receiver option who caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in his final season, averaging 19 yards per reception.

23. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida: “Adroit athlete with a small sample size, if he can follow up his 2-21 Appearances with polish and precision.”

22. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama: “One of the most uniform prospects in college football, Gibbs’ liabilities on the field are minimal thanks to a skill set rich with ability in all schemes.”

21. Brian Branch, DB, Alabama: “Has the athleticism, instincts, and physicality to play defensive back position in the league.”

20. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky: “A quick-reacting quarterback that is mechanically sound but will need to learn to go through his progressions at the next level.”

19. Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame: “Excellent athlete with strong run defense base a promising future as a pass rusher.”

18. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame: “Tough enough to break tackles after the catch and elusive enough to make Defenders miss in the open field.”

17. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson: “A physical specimen that embodies versatility, his usefulness in multiple schemes and Athletic traits may place him in the top half of the first round.”

16. Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia: “He has a smooth kick slides and possesses quick feet to mirror pass rushers… Will have an elite combination of length and quickness.”

15. Jordan Addison, WR, USC: “Extremely productive receiver with refined route running, great hands, and impressive movement skills.”

14. Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State: A press corner with good size, the prototypical build and attributes to be an NFL cornerback.”

13. Paris Johnson, Jr., OL, Ohio State: “Must work through certain technical issues, but his rapid rate of refinement and improvement indicates he has a high ceiling at tackle.”

12. CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State: “Mature, highly intelligent pocket passer who makes smart decisions, does a phenomenal job of reading through his progressions and understands when to add zip or touch.”

11. Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech: “One of the most physically gifted prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, possessing the arm length, frame, explosiveness, and power to be an immediate impact player.”

10. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia: “Ball skills and makeup speed and length will allow him to have several pass deflections at the next level.”

9. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina: “Rowdy defensive back that consistently detects the ball, roves the secondary with a presence that makes quarterbacks second guess their decisions.”

8. Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern: “Potential first-round pick that has the versatility to play any position on the Offensive line with his size and Athletic ability.”

7. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU: “Tall, long, strong, explosive, and fast pass catcher who wins with physicality after the catch.”

6. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson: “Exhibits impressive unidirectional movement skills, power, and length.”

5. Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson: “Experienced, versatile defensive lineman capable of playing any position with his hand in the dirt up front. Possesses a quick first step with an excellent bend and athleticism.”

4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas: “Elite running back prospect without any Athletic limitations. His size, agility, lateral and linear burst, balance, power, and well-rounded pass-catching are all special.”

3. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: “Undersized, Athletic gamer who passes a lasso for an arm and is the consummate team leader… Uber-competitive and ultra-poised.”

2. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia: “Rare athleticism for his size with tremendous strength, explosiveness, and versatility.”

1. Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama: “Potential first overall selection with the ability to convert speed to power and is also a twitch athlete with great speed.”

