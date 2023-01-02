2023 NFL Draft: Alabama stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. declare after decorated Crimson Tide Careers

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, EDGE Will Anderson Jr. and running back Jahmyr Gibbs made their NFL Draft decisions on Monday, and none ended up making a Shocking Revelation as all three Crimson Tide superstars announced that they will Forgo their remaining Eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young finishes his college career as one of the most decorated players in Alabama history. The Pasadena, California, native threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns in three seasons, which makes him the second-most prolific passer in program history behind only AJ McCarron (9,019 yards). He set the Alabama single-game passing record with 559 passing yards in the Crimson Tide’s win over Arkansas on Nov. 20, 2021. Young threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns — an Alabama Bowl record for touchdown passes — in the 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and was named a Consensus All-American after throwing for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He led the Crimson Tide to the SEC title and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship that season but ultimately lost to SEC Rival Georgia.

He is ranked No. 2 overall and the top-ranked quarterback in the CBS Sports 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings. CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson projects Young as the No. 1 overall pick to the Houston Texans in his latest mock draft.

Anderson is a 6-foot-4, 243-pounder and the top-ranked player in the CBS Sports prospect rankings after putting together three of the most impressive seasons in Alabama history. Wilson projects Anderson as the No. 3 overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks in his latest mock.

A native of Hampton, Georgia, Anderson had 58.5 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks for the Crimson Tide. He was a two-time unanimous All-American (2021 and 2022), two-time SEC defensive player of the year, two-time Winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and 2022 Winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award.

Young and Anderson were both members of Alabama’s national title-winning team in 2020.

Gibbs rushed for 926 yards with seven rushing touchdowns, and added 444 receiving yards with three touchdown catches during his only season in Tuscaloosa after transferring from Georgia Tech. The former Dalton (Georgia) High School star was named a second-team All-SEC performer. He is ranked 15th overall and is the top-ranked running back, according to the CBS Sports NFL Draft rankings. Wilson projects Gibbs as the No. 32 overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.