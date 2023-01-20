2023 NFL Divisional round weather: Here’s the latest forecast for all four matchups

The NFL Divisional round is almost here. There are eight teams left in the playoffs, and by the end of this weekend, we will be down to just a final four, with just two games remaining to determine who will meet in the Super Bowl.

Throughout this week, you have likely been reading all about these matchups here on CBSSports.com. The players, the coaches, the injuries, the quotes, the strategy, and more. There is, of course, another factor that could affect these games, and it’s one that is entirely out of the control of the teams themselves: the weather.

Below, you’ll find details on what we should expect, weather-wise, in and around the area where each of this weekend’s four games will be played.

Featured Game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) When: Saturday Jan. 21, 4:30 pm ET

Saturday Jan. 21, 4:30 pm ET Projected Game-Time Temp: 38 degrees

38 degrees Precipitation: 38% chance of rain

It’s going to be pretty cold for this one, and the temperature is expected to drop below freezing at some point during the game. At that time, Weather.com expects a 44% chance of snow. However, the volume of precipitation is expected to be quite low (0.01 inches) — at least until later in the evening, after the game is over. Hopefully, we can get a clean game and get everyone safely back into their homes and/or hotel rooms before any significant snow starts falling.

Featured Game | Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Where: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) When: Saturday Jan. 21, 8:15 pm ET

Saturday Jan. 21, 8:15 pm ET Projected Game-Time Temp: 38 degrees

38 degrees Precipitation: 4% chance of rain

It’s January in the northeast, so it should come as no surprise that it’s expected to be pretty cold in the Philly area for the third Matchup between these two division rivals. There’s a very small chance of rain and very little wind expected, so other than the temperature, there are not too many weather concerns here.

Featured Game | Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York) When: Sunday Jan. 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday Jan. 10:30 p.m. ET Projected Game-Time Temp: 34 degrees

34 degrees Precipitation: 70% chance of snow

Once again, we have very cold temperatures expected for this matchup. However, it also looks like there’s a significant chance of snow once the game begins, with temperatures expected to drop below freezing sometime after kickoff. Much like in the Kansas City area, though, the volume of snow is expected to be quite small, with Weather.com predicting one inch of snow near Orchard Park. Thankfully, the forecast calls for very little wind, so even if snow does fall, it shouldn’t affect the game too dramatically.

Featured Game | San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Where: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California) When: Sunday Jan. 22, 6:30 pm ET

Sunday Jan. 22, 6:30 pm ET Projected Game-Time Temp: 52 degrees

52 degrees Precipitation: 3% chance of rain

This is the best weather forecast of the weekend. Temperatures in the mid-to-low 50s, with clear skies and very little chance of rain. The forecast does call for Winds between 9 and 10 miles per hour, but that is well below the speed that typically affects game-play. We should get a good, clean game here.