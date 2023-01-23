2023 NFL Conference Championship schedule: EAGLES EAGLES!

The 2023 NFL Divisional Round was absolutely nothing like the 2022 Divisional Round, which was one of the great postseason weekends in league history. Last year we saw nothing but final play heroics, and this year we only had one game with a lead change.

Three of four home teams held serve, with the Cincinnati Bengals the Lone Road Squad to win in Enemy territory at the expense of the Buffalo Bills.

What does that all mean? Next week we will see the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles battle it out for the NFC Championship, while the Cincinnati Bengals rematch the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead in the AFC Championship. Cincy has won three in a row against the Chiefs, and they’re more than familiar with winning a playoff game at that venue.

I’d say the clear four best teams all made it to Conference Championship weekend, and obviously we have every reason to be Eagles fans. Fly, Eagles, Fly!

For the next week we are Field Ea-Gulls.

#2 San Francisco 49ers at #1 Philadelphia Eagles – 3 PM ET, FOX – NFC Championship

#3 Cincinnati Bengals at #1 Kansas City Chiefs – 6:40 PM PT, CBS/Paramount+ – AFC Championship

And you may still be smarting over the Seahawks losing to the 49ers in blowout fashion, but the offense looked better than what Dallas trotted out, and they didn’t do some nonsense like this: