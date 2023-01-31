2023 NFL Cap Set At $224.8 Million: Here Is Where The Jaguars Stand

For the fifth straight season, the NFL’s salary cap has gone up, with NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reporting today that the $224.8 million is a record high.

Despite the influx of cash, the Jaguars still potentially find themselves in a bind.

