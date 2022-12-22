2023 New Jersey SAF Jayden Bonsu Signs With Ohio State

BONUS PROFILE

Hometown: Hillside, NJ

High School: St. Peter’s Prep

Size: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: August 14, 2022

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button