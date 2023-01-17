2023 NCAA volleyball tournament: Schedule, dates for DI Women’s Championship

The 2023 NCAA DI Women’s volleyball Championship semifinals and Finals are Dec. 14 and 16 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla..

The University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission are the hosts. You can visit NCAAtickets.com here for more information on the championship, including how to get tickets, events in Tampa and more.

The first regular-season Women’s volleyball games are played in late August. Selections are in November. Texas will enter the 2023 season as the Defending Champion after beating Louisville in the 2022 Championship game in Omaha.

Here’s a round-by-round look at the 2022 DI championship:

Here were the results from the semifinals:

2022 NCAA DI Women’s volleyball bracket

You can click or tap here to open the bracket in a new tab/window. See the interactive bracket here.

DI Women’s volleyball Championship results

Thursday, Dec. 1 score (first round)

Well. 6 Western Kentucky 3 Bowling Green 0

Bowling Green 0 Well. 5 Georgia Tech 3 Wright State 0

Wright State 0 Well. 5 Rice 3 Colorado 1

Colorado 1 Kansas 3 , well 7 Miami (Fla.) 0

, well 7 Miami (Fla.) 0 Georgia 3 , well 8 Towson 1

, well 8 Towson 1 Well. 3 Kentucky 3 Loyola Chicago 0

Loyola Chicago 0 Well. 4 Baylor 3, Stephen F. Austin 0

Stephen F. Austin 0 Well. 4 Marquette 3 Ball State 0

Ball State 0 Well. 7 Washington St. 3rd UNLV 0

UNLV 0 Well. 2 Nebraska 3 Delaware St. 0

Delaware St. 0 Well. 1 Texas 3, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

Fairleigh Dickinson 0 Well. 2 San Diego 3Northern Colorado 1

Friday, Dec. 2 scores (first and second rounds)

First round games:

Well. 8 Purdue 3 Tennessee 2

Tennessee 2 Well. 7 BYU 3 James Madison 0

James Madison 0 Well. 5 Houston 3 South Dakota 2

South Dakota 2 Well. 6 Iowa State 3 FGCU 2

FGCU 2 Well. 6 Southern California 3 High Point 0

High Point 0 Well. 5 UCF 3 Yale 0

Yale 0 TCU 3 , well 8 Washington 1st

, well 8 Washington 1st SLEEP 3 , well 7 Florida State 2

, well 7 Florida State 2 Well. 1 Louisville 3 Samford 0

Samford 0 Well. 2 Pittsburgh 3, Colgate 0

Colgate 0 Well. 6 Arkansas 3 Utah State 0

Utah State 0 Well. 3 Florida 3 Florida A&M 0

Florida A&M 0 Well. 3 Ohio State 3 ,Tennessee State 0

,Tennessee State 0 LSU 3 , well 8 Hawaii 2

, well 8 Hawaii 2 Auburn 3 , well 4 Creighton 2

, well 4 Creighton 2 Well. 4 Penn State 3 UMBC 0

UMBC 0 Well. 1 Wisconsin 3 Quinnipiac 0

Quinnipiac 0 Well. 2 Minnesota 3, Southeastern La. 0

Southeastern La. 0 Well. 1 Stanford 3 Pepperdine 1 |

Pepperdine 1 | Well. 3 Oregon 3LMU (Ca) 0

Second round games:

Saturday, Dec. 3 (second-round games)

Well. 1 Louisville 3 , well 8 Purdue 0

, well 8 Purdue 0 Well. 3 Ohio State 3 , well 6 Southern California 0

, well 6 Southern California 0 Well. 4 Penn State 3 , well 5 UCF 1

, well 5 UCF 1 Well. 1 Wisconsin 3 TCU 0

TCU 0 Well. 2 Pittsburgh 3 , well 7 BYU 0

, well 7 BYU 0 Well. 3 Florida 3 , well 6 Iowa State 0

, well 6 Iowa State 0 Well. 5 Houston 3 Auburn 2

Auburn 2 Well. 2 Minnesota 3 UNI 0

UNI 0 Well. 1 Stanford 3 LSU 0

LSU 0 Well. 3 Oregon 3, well 6 Arkansas 1

Thursday, Dec. 8 (regional semifinals)

Saturday, Dec. 10 (regional finals)

Here are the future dates for the NCAA Women’s volleyball championships.

DI WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates Host 2024 Louisville, Ky. KFC YUM! Center Dec 19 & 21 University of Louisville 2025 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center Dec 18 & 20 Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission

Championship history