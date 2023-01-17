2023 NCAA volleyball tournament: Schedule, dates for DI Women’s Championship
The 2023 NCAA DI Women’s volleyball Championship semifinals and Finals are Dec. 14 and 16 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla..
The University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission are the hosts. You can visit NCAAtickets.com here for more information on the championship, including how to get tickets, events in Tampa and more.
The first regular-season Women’s volleyball games are played in late August. Selections are in November. Texas will enter the 2023 season as the Defending Champion after beating Louisville in the 2022 Championship game in Omaha.
Here’s a round-by-round look at the 2022 DI championship:
Here were the results from the semifinals:
NCAA.com was live in Omaha to provide rolling, live updates during the tournament here.
2022 NCAA DI Women’s volleyball bracket
You can click or tap here to open the bracket in a new tab/window. See the interactive bracket here.
DI Women’s volleyball Championship results
Thursday, Dec. 1 score (first round)
- Well. 6 Western Kentucky 3Bowling Green 0
- Well. 5 Georgia Tech 3Wright State 0
- Well. 5 Rice 3Colorado 1
- Kansas 3, well 7 Miami (Fla.) 0
- Georgia 3, well 8 Towson 1
- Well. 3 Kentucky 3Loyola Chicago 0
- Well. 4 Baylor 3, Stephen F. Austin 0
- Well. 4 Marquette 3Ball State 0
- Well. 7 Washington St. 3rd UNLV 0
- Well. 2 Nebraska 3Delaware St. 0
- Well. 1 Texas 3, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
- Well. 2 San Diego 3Northern Colorado 1
Friday, Dec. 2 scores (first and second rounds)
First round games:
- Well. 8 Purdue 3Tennessee 2
- Well. 7 BYU 3James Madison 0
- Well. 5 Houston 3South Dakota 2
- Well. 6 Iowa State 3FGCU 2
- Well. 6 Southern California 3High Point 0
- Well. 5 UCF 3Yale 0
- TCU 3, well 8 Washington 1st
- SLEEP 3, well 7 Florida State 2
- Well. 1 Louisville 3Samford 0
- Well. 2 Pittsburgh 3, Colgate 0
- Well. 6 Arkansas 3Utah State 0
- Well. 3 Florida 3Florida A&M 0
- Well. 3 Ohio State 3,Tennessee State 0
- LSU 3, well 8 Hawaii 2
- Auburn 3, well 4 Creighton 2
- Well. 4 Penn State 3UMBC 0
- Well. 1 Wisconsin 3Quinnipiac 0
- Well. 2 Minnesota 3, Southeastern La. 0
- Well. 1 Stanford 3Pepperdine 1 |
- Well. 3 Oregon 3LMU (Ca) 0
Second round games:
Saturday, Dec. 3 (second-round games)
- Well. 1 Louisville 3, well 8 Purdue 0
- Well. 3 Ohio State 3, well 6 Southern California 0
- Well. 4 Penn State 3, well 5 UCF 1
- Well. 1 Wisconsin 3TCU 0
- Well. 2 Pittsburgh 3, well 7 BYU 0
- Well. 3 Florida 3, well 6 Iowa State 0
- Well. 5 Houston 3Auburn 2
- Well. 2 Minnesota 3UNI 0
- Well. 1 Stanford 3LSU 0
- Well. 3 Oregon 3, well 6 Arkansas 1
Thursday, Dec. 8 (regional semifinals)
Saturday, Dec. 10 (regional finals)
Here are the future dates for the NCAA Women’s volleyball championships.
|DI WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES
|Year
|City
|Venue
|Dates
|Host
|2024
|Louisville, Ky.
|KFC YUM! Center
|Dec 19 & 21
|University of Louisville
|2025
|Kansas City, Mo.
|T-Mobile Center
|Dec 18 & 20
|Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission
Championship history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|BINDING
|2022
|Texas (28-1)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Louisville
|Omaha
|2021
|Wisconsin (31-3)
|Kelly Sheffield
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Columbus
|2020
|Kentucky (24-1)
|Craig Skinner
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha
|2019
|Stanford (30-4)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-0
|Badger State
|Pittsburgh
|2018
|Stanford (34-1)
|Kevin Hambly
|3-2
|Nebraska
|Minneapolis
|2017
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Florida
|Kansas City
|2016
|Stanford (26-7)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Texas
|Columbus
|2015
|Nebraska (32-4)
|John Cook
|3-0
|Texas
|Omaha
|2014
|Penn State (36-3)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|BYU
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-1
|Badger State
|Seattle
|2012
|Texas (29-4)
|Jerritt Elliott
|3-0
|Oregon
|Louisville
|2011
|UCLA (29-6)
|Michael Sealy
|3-1
|Illinois
|San Antonio, Texas
|2010
|Penn State (32-5)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|California
|UMKC
|2009
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Texas
|South Florida
|2008
|Penn State (38-0)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2007
|Penn State (34-2)
|Russ Rose
|3-2
|Stanford
|Sacramento State
|2006
|Nebraska (33-1)
|John Cook
|3-1
|Stanford
|Nebraska
|2005
|Washington (32-1)
|Jim McLaughlin
|3-0
|Nebraska
|UTSA
|2004
|Stanford (30-6)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Minnesota
|Long Beach State
|2003
|Southern California (35-0)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Florida
|Dallas
|2002
|Southern California (31-1)
|Mick Haley
|3-1
|Stanford
|New Orleans
|2001
|Stanford (33-2)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Long Beach State
|San Diego State
|2000
|Nebraska (34-0)
|John Cook
|3-2
|Badger State
|VCU
|1999
|Penn State (36-1)
|Russ Rose
|3-0
|Stanford
|Hawaii
|1998
|Long Beach State (36-0)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-2
|Penn State
|Badger State
|1997
|Stanford (33-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-2
|Penn State
|Washington State
|1996
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Cleveland State
|1995
|Nebraska (32-1)
|Terry Pettit
|3-1
|Texas
|Massachusetts
|1994
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|Texas
|1993
|Long Beach State (32-2)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-1
|Penn State
|Badger State
|1992
|Stanford (31-2)
|Don Shaw
|3-1
|UCLA
|New Mexico
|1991
|UCLA (31-5)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Long Beach State
|UCLA
|1990
|UCLA (36-1)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-0
|Pacific
|Maryland
|1989
|Long Beach State (32-5)
|Brian Gimmillaro
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Hawaii
|1988
|Texas (34-5)
|Mick Haley
|3-0
|Hawaii
|Minnesota
|1987
|Hawaii (37-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-1
|Stanford
|Indianapolis
|1986
|Pacific (39-3)
|John Dunning
|3-0
|Nebraska
|Pacific
|1985
|Pacific (36-3)
|John Dunning
|3-1
|Stanford
|Western Michigan
|1984
|UCLA (33-6)
|Andy Banachowski
|3-2
|Stanford
|UCLA
|1983
|Hawaii (34-2)
|Dave Shoji
|3-0
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|1982
|Hawaii (33-1)
|Dave Shoji
|3-2
|Southern California
|Pacific
|1981
|Southern California (27-10)
|Chuck Erbe
|3-2
|UCLA
|UCLA