2023 NCAA volleyball tournament: Schedule, dates for DI Women’s Championship

The 2023 NCAA DI Women’s volleyball Championship semifinals and Finals are Dec. 14 and 16 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla..

The University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission are the hosts. You can visit NCAAtickets.com here for more information on the championship, including how to get tickets, events in Tampa and more.

The first regular-season Women’s volleyball games are played in late August. Selections are in November. Texas will enter the 2023 season as the Defending Champion after beating Louisville in the 2022 Championship game in Omaha.

Here’s a round-by-round look at the 2022 DI championship:

Here were the results from the semifinals:

NCAA.com was live in Omaha to provide rolling, live updates during the tournament here.

2022 NCAA DI Women’s volleyball bracket

You can click or tap here to open the bracket in a new tab/window. See the interactive bracket here.

Final DI Women's volleyball bracket

DI Women’s volleyball Championship results

Thursday, Dec. 1 score (first round)

  • Well. 6 Western Kentucky 3Bowling Green 0
  • Well. 5 Georgia Tech 3Wright State 0
  • Well. 5 Rice 3Colorado 1
  • Kansas 3, well 7 Miami (Fla.) 0
  • Georgia 3, well 8 Towson 1
  • Well. 3 Kentucky 3Loyola Chicago 0
  • Well. 4 Baylor 3, Stephen F. Austin 0
  • Well. 4 Marquette 3Ball State 0
  • Well. 7 Washington St. 3rd UNLV 0
  • Well. 2 Nebraska 3Delaware St. 0
  • Well. 1 Texas 3, Fairleigh Dickinson 0
  • Well. 2 San Diego 3Northern Colorado 1

Friday, Dec. 2 scores (first and second rounds)

First round games:

  • Well. 8 Purdue 3Tennessee 2
  • Well. 7 BYU 3James Madison 0
  • Well. 5 Houston 3South Dakota 2
  • Well. 6 Iowa State 3FGCU 2
  • Well. 6 Southern California 3High Point 0
  • Well. 5 UCF 3Yale 0
  • TCU 3, well 8 Washington 1st
  • SLEEP 3, well 7 Florida State 2
  • Well. 1 Louisville 3Samford 0
  • Well. 2 Pittsburgh 3, Colgate 0
  • Well. 6 Arkansas 3Utah State 0
  • Well. 3 Florida 3Florida A&M 0
  • Well. 3 Ohio State 3,Tennessee State 0
  • LSU 3, well 8 Hawaii 2
  • Auburn 3, well 4 Creighton 2
  • Well. 4 Penn State 3UMBC 0
  • Well. 1 Wisconsin 3Quinnipiac 0
  • Well. 2 Minnesota 3, Southeastern La. 0
  • Well. 1 Stanford 3Pepperdine 1 |
  • Well. 3 Oregon 3LMU (Ca) 0

Second round games:

Saturday, Dec. 3 (second-round games)

  • Well. 1 Louisville 3, well 8 Purdue 0
  • Well. 3 Ohio State 3, well 6 Southern California 0
  • Well. 4 Penn State 3, well 5 UCF 1
  • Well. 1 Wisconsin 3TCU 0
  • Well. 2 Pittsburgh 3, well 7 BYU 0
  • Well. 3 Florida 3, well 6 Iowa State 0
  • Well. 5 Houston 3Auburn 2
  • Well. 2 Minnesota 3UNI 0
  • Well. 1 Stanford 3LSU 0
  • Well. 3 Oregon 3, well 6 Arkansas 1

Thursday, Dec. 8 (regional semifinals)

Saturday, Dec. 10 (regional finals)

Here are the future dates for the NCAA Women’s volleyball championships.

DI WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES
Year City Venue Dates Host
2024 Louisville, Ky. KFC YUM! Center Dec 19 & 21 University of Louisville
2025 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center Dec 18 & 20 Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission

Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP BINDING
2022 Texas (28-1) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Louisville Omaha
2021 Wisconsin (31-3) Kelly Sheffield 3-2 Nebraska Columbus
2020 Kentucky (24-1) Craig Skinner 3-1 Texas Omaha
2019 Stanford (30-4) Kevin Hambly 3-0 Badger State Pittsburgh
2018 Stanford (34-1) Kevin Hambly 3-2 Nebraska Minneapolis
2017 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-1 Florida Kansas City
2016 Stanford (26-7) John Dunning 3-1 Texas Columbus
2015 Nebraska (32-4) John Cook 3-0 Texas Omaha
2014 Penn State (36-3) Russ Rose 3-0 BYU Oklahoma City
2013 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-1 Badger State Seattle
2012 Texas (29-4) Jerritt Elliott 3-0 Oregon Louisville
2011 UCLA (29-6) Michael Sealy 3-1 Illinois San Antonio, Texas
2010 Penn State (32-5) Russ Rose 3-0 California UMKC
2009 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-2 Texas South Florida
2008 Penn State (38-0) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Nebraska
2007 Penn State (34-2) Russ Rose 3-2 Stanford Sacramento State
2006 Nebraska (33-1) John Cook 3-1 Stanford Nebraska
2005 Washington (32-1) Jim McLaughlin 3-0 Nebraska UTSA
2004 Stanford (30-6) John Dunning 3-0 Minnesota Long Beach State
2003 Southern California (35-0) Mick Haley 3-1 Florida Dallas
2002 Southern California (31-1) Mick Haley 3-1 Stanford New Orleans
2001 Stanford (33-2) John Dunning 3-0 Long Beach State San Diego State
2000 Nebraska (34-0) John Cook 3-2 Badger State VCU
1999 Penn State (36-1) Russ Rose 3-0 Stanford Hawaii
1998 Long Beach State (36-0) Brian Gimmillaro 3-2 Penn State Badger State
1997 Stanford (33-2) Don Shaw 3-2 Penn State Washington State
1996 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-0 Hawaii Cleveland State
1995 Nebraska (32-1) Terry Pettit 3-1 Texas Massachusetts
1994 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA Texas
1993 Long Beach State (32-2) Brian Gimmillaro 3-1 Penn State Badger State
1992 Stanford (31-2) Don Shaw 3-1 UCLA New Mexico
1991 UCLA (31-5) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Long Beach State UCLA
1990 UCLA (36-1) Andy Banachowski 3-0 Pacific Maryland
1989 Long Beach State (32-5) Brian Gimmillaro 3-0 Nebraska Hawaii
1988 Texas (34-5) Mick Haley 3-0 Hawaii Minnesota
1987 Hawaii (37-2) Dave Shoji 3-1 Stanford Indianapolis
1986 Pacific (39-3) John Dunning 3-0 Nebraska Pacific
1985 Pacific (36-3) John Dunning 3-1 Stanford Western Michigan
1984 UCLA (33-6) Andy Banachowski 3-2 Stanford UCLA
1983 Hawaii (34-2) Dave Shoji 3-0 UCLA Kentucky
1982 Hawaii (33-1) Dave Shoji 3-2 Southern California Pacific
1981 Southern California (27-10) Chuck Erbe 3-2 UCLA UCLA

The biggest impact college volleyball transfers ahead of the 2023 season

We are tracking the biggest impact volleyball transfers this offseason.

READ MORE

The top 9 Moments from the 2022 NCAA Women’s volleyball tournament

The 2022 NCAA DI Women’s volleyball tournament is in the books. Here are nine of the most memorable moments from the tournament.

READ MORE

Texas sweeps Louisville to win the 2022 NCAA volleyball national championship

Texas swept Louisville to win its first national title in a decade. Here’s how the Longhorns did it ⤵️

READ MORE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button