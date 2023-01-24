2023 NCAA men’s college basketball future odds

As the NFL season heads down the home stretch, the action on the Collegiate Hardwood will now become the primary focus of sports bettors.

SI Sportsbook has No. 3 Houston (+600) listed as the favorite to cut down the nets at NRG Stadium on April 3. The Cougars would have the luxury of not having to travel far as NRG Stadium is only 6.7 miles from the school’s campus.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button