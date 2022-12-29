2023 NBA Mock Draft: Orlando Magic Adds Pair of Top-10 Picks

ORLANDO – With the calendar about to flip to 2023 and college basketball about to reach conference play, NBA mock drafts are beginning to enter preliminary phases.

ESPN released its first 2023 mock draft and has the Orlando Magic taking a pair of top-10 picks, one with their own selection at No. 6 and the other with the Chicago Bulls selection, which was acquired in the trade for Nikola Vucevic back in 2021 and is top-4 protected this year.

