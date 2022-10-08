2023 NBA Draft: Villanova’s Cam Whitmore to Undergo Thumb Surgery – NBA Draft Digest

Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, one of the top prospects in the entire 2023 NBA Draft cycle, is set to undergo surgery on his right thumb after injuring it in practice Wednesday, per the team.

Whitmore will be sidelined while he recovers and re-evaluated in early November.

While there are certainly worse injuries to be had, there’s a caveat with Whitmore’s injury. One of the fastest risers in the class due to a strong FIBA ​​performance, Whitmore is a high-flying forward who uses strength and power rather than skill and finesse.

