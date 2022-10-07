2023 NBA draft: Victor Wembanyama has arrived for good

LAS VEGAS — The Wembanyama Week festivities have come to a close here among the neon signs and freeways, but the story itself is very much beginning. This thing is starting to feel like a real life tall tale, and no, that’s not supposed to be a height-related pun. Eighteen-year-old Victor Wembanyama is not physically here to stay—he’s headed back to France to continue the Pro A season with his club, Metropolitans 92—but with two dazzling showcase games against G League Ignite (and top US-born prospect Scoot Henderson), Wembanyama has arrived for good.

.

