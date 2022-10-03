2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From Pac-12 – NBA Draft Digest

During every draft cycle, one conference ultimately ends up being the most stacked when it comes to NBA talent. College basketball is one of the primary entry points for prospects to make that leap to the professional level, whether they are one-and-done talents or stick around campus for more than a season.

In the upcoming college basketball campaign, there’s quite a bit of talent in the Pac-12.

Who are the top players in the conference as it relates to draft stock and projections for next summer’s 2023 NBA Draft?

Amari Bailey (UCLA)

A high energy combo guard, Bailey has upside on both ends of the floor as a two-way contributor. He’s a smooth Lefty that could end up being a Lottery pick if he improves as a decision maker and finisher with his right hand.

Kel’el Ware (Oregon)

One of the most skilled bigs in this entire freshman class, Ware is a legitimate game-changer on the defensive end. His improvement as an Offensive prospect will dictate his draft positioning, but the defense alone should land him in the lottery.

Harrison Ingram (Stanford)

In the modern NBA, point forwards are becoming a valuable asset to have on the roster. Ingram has the size of a forward but the playmaking and passing of a guard.

Adem Bona (UCLA)

Bona is incredibly physical with a ton of skill, but is still pretty raw as a prospect. As of today, he’s mostly limited to scoring in the paint but could shoot up draft boards if he expands his shooting range.

Tre White (USC)

With the ideal size for a hybrid prospect that can play guard or wing, White provides a ton of versatility. An offensive-minded player, he’s got an effortless stroke and good ball skills.

Honorable Mentions: Mouhamed Gueye, Jaime Jaquez, Terrell Brown Jr., Drew Peterson, Vince Iwuchukwu

