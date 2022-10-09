2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From Each College Conference and More – NBA Draft Digest
It’s early in the draft cycle, but the upcoming class appears to be absolutely loaded with talent.
The 2023 NBA Draft is not only extremely deep, but it has potentially generational talent near the top. Over the past week, we’ve ranked the top prospects in each major college conference. Additionally, we took a look at players entering next summer’s draft through a less traditional method.
What were the results?
Dariq Whitehead (Duke)
Derek Lively II (Duke)
Terquavion Smith (NC State)
Baba Miller (Florida State)
Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)
Cason Wallace (Kentucky)
Chris Livingston (Kentucky)
Anthony Black (Arkansas)
GG Jackson (South Carolina)
Keyonte George (Baylor)
Dillon Mitchell (Texas)
Gradey Dick (Kansas)
Mike Miles (TCU)
Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State)
Jett Howard (Michigan)
Kris Murray (Iowa)
Skyy Clark (Illinois)
Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)
Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)
Amari Bailey (UCLA)
Kel’el Ware (Oregon)
Harrison Ingram (Stanford)
Adem Bona (UCLA)
Tre White (USC)
Cam Whitmore (Villanova)
Jarace Walker (Houston)
Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)
Emoni Bates (Eastern Michigan)
Julian Strawther (Gonzaga)
Victor Wembanyama (France)
Scoot Henderson (G League)
Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)
Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)
Leonard Miller (G League)
Over the next several months, each of these prospects will have a chance to further increase their respective draft stocks. Regardless of the team they play for now, there’s a good chance they will be part of an NBA team by next summer.
