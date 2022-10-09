2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From Each College Conference and More – NBA Draft Digest

It’s early in the draft cycle, but the upcoming class appears to be absolutely loaded with talent.

The 2023 NBA Draft is not only extremely deep, but it has potentially generational talent near the top. Over the past week, we’ve ranked the top prospects in each major college conference. Additionally, we took a look at players entering next summer’s draft through a less traditional method.

What were the results?

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 2023 NBA Draft

Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Derek Lively II (Duke)

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button