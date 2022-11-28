2023 NBA Draft Shaping Up to be Strong Class for Forwards – NBA Draft Digest

While still extremely early in the 2023 NBA Draft cycle, all signs are pointing towards the class having an incredibly strong group of forwards.

While the top two spots are locked up by generational center Victor Wembanyama and Dynamo guard Scoot Henderson, do-it-all forwards could be in tow.

Led by Alabama’s Brandon Miller, small forwards and power forwards could occupy a decent chunk of the 2023 Draft Lottery.

Through six games, Miller is averaging 20.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and a whopping 52.4 percent from beyond the arc.

