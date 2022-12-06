2023 NBA Draft: November’s Collegiate Risers – NBA Draft Digest

Coming up on one full month of the college basketball season, 2023 NBA Draft prospects have already seemed necessary adjustments to their stock.

With a majority of the class coming from the Collegiate ranks, the entirety of the draft is in the early stages of taking shape, largely in part to the upper echelon of players separating themselves.

French Phenom Victor Wembanyama, G League Ignite Dynamo Scoot Henderson and Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson were already thought of to occupy the top three, but a few names have emerged to enter themselves into conversation for the third pick.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button