2023 NBA draft: Five Burning questions

With 2023 on the horizon, we’re nearing the Midway point of the season. It’s still early to discuss the draft in certain terms, but that certainly doesn’t mean nobody in the NBA is thinking hard about it. The opposite, actually, as this class has been looking pretty interesting, even for the teams that don’t get to draft Victor Wembanyama in June. At one point I thought about doing a New Year’s mailbag, but forgot, so instead I made up some questions to ask myself. Here are some draft-related items of consequence to ponder as we enter 2023.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button