2023 NBA Draft: Duke’s Dariq Whitehead to Debut Against Delaware – NBA Draft Digest

Dariq Whitehead, a Duke hybrid and one of the most highly touted prospects from the 2022 high school class, is set to make his collegiate debut Friday night versus Delaware.

The Blue Devils are set to face Delaware at 7 pm Head Coach Jon Scheyer said Whitehead will be “dressed and available to play.”

As high as the No. 2 prospect on some recruiting sites, Whitehead is assuredly going to make an impact in his time with Duke. A likely one-and-done, Whitehead could potentially hear his name called early on in the 2023 NBA Draft.

At 6-foot-6, Whitehead isn’t likely to wow you often, but he’ll grind you down with consistent play across the board: offense, defense, shooting and everything in between.

But that’s not to say he isn’t an outstanding player. He’ll likely do just about everything for Duke, and is sure to raise their ceiling.

Per Draft Digest’s earlier Scouting report on him: “He’s also got a smooth jumper, although his release is somewhat slow at this point. If he’s going to reach his ceiling as a shooter, he’ll likely need to get the ball off quicker. With that in mind, Whitehead does have a high release point and good elevation, which should play to his advantage. He’s also shown flashes of scoring in the midrange as well.”

Whitehead fractured his foot in late August and underwent a successful surgery to make his return. It’s unclear whether he’ll be in the starting rotation, but is sure to make his way there in time.

