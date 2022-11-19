2023 NBA Draft: Duke’s Dariq Whitehead to Debut Against Delaware – NBA Draft Digest

Dariq Whitehead, a Duke hybrid and one of the most highly touted prospects from the 2022 high school class, is set to make his collegiate debut Friday night versus Delaware.

The Blue Devils are set to face Delaware at 7 pm Head Coach Jon Scheyer said Whitehead will be “dressed and available to play.”

As high as the No. 2 prospect on some recruiting sites, Whitehead is assuredly going to make an impact in his time with Duke. A likely one-and-done, Whitehead could potentially hear his name called early on in the 2023 NBA Draft.

