2023 NBA Draft: Alabama’s Brandon Miller Sees Blazing Start to Season – NBA Draft Digest

With some stellar play to start his freshman season, Alabama forward Brandon Miller has inserted his name in the upper ranks of the NBA Draft.

Thought of as a Lottery pick by some pre-season, at 6-foot-9, Miller possesses innate two-way wing skills. With the Crimson Tide so far, those skills have been on display for all to see.

Through four games, Miller is averaging 20.3 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, and most importantly 51.7 percent from beyond the arc. He’s registered a block in all four games, is grabbing 9.3 rebounds and dishing out 2.3 assists per game.

