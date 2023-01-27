2023 NBA All-Star Game starters: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo named Captains

NEW YORK — Five players each from the East and West were named starters for the 2023 All-Star Game, the NBA announced Thursday. Here’s what you need to know:

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were selected as Captains for garnering the most votes in their respective conferences. James has been a Captain for every All-Star Game since the league switched to the current format six seasons ago, and has never lost.

Fan voting accounts for 50 percent of the balloting for starters; selected media Voters count for 25 percent and players’ ballots count for 25 percent.

The NBA will announce All-Star reserves (chosen by coaches) on Feb. 2; for the first time, Captains will choose sides just minutes before the All-Star Game tips off on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

Biggest All-Star starter snubs

Remember, Voters were required to select three frontcourt players and two guards from each conference, and there was no switching. For instance, neither Durant nor Tatum could be moved to guard, even though they handle the ball as much or more than the average guard. It meant four deserving forwards/centers for three spots, and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (33.4 ppg, 9.8 rebounds) was easily the biggest (and tallest) snub.

Nor could Dončić be moved to a forward spot, even though he is as big or bigger than many of them at 6 feet 7 and 230 pounds with an average of 9.1 rebounds per game. It led to a logjam of starter-worthy guards between Curry, Ja Morant, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA, for instance, has scored the third-most total points in the league and will not be starting.

Other huge snubs include the Kings’ Domantas Sabonis (NBA leader in rebounding), the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (NBA leader in assists), and the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (averages north of 27 points and seven boards on the league’s top team).

(Photo: Soobum Im / USA Today)