2023 National Championship game: Georgia vs. TCU score, live coverage, College Football Playoff updates

LOS ANGELES — The 2022 season reaches its conclusion Monday night in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship as No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU decides who gets to finish atop the mountain. The Bulldogs are trying to accomplish an extremely rare feat of winning back-to-back national titles; if successful, they would become the first program to do so since Alabama in 2011-12. The Horned Frogs, meanwhile, are the disruptors making their first CFP appearance in Year 1 under Coach Sonny Dykes while seeking a first national title since 1938.

SoFi Stadium is the setting for this epic Clash of top dog vs. underdog with two Heisman Trophy finalist quarterbacks as the stars of the show. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV and TCU’s Max Duggan each delivered in Moments of Peak drama in their respective one-score CFP semifinal wins, and those thrilling victories only added to the hype for this title Tilt in Hollywood. Will we see another high-scoring shootout, or is this game destined to be a Coronation for a Georgia program that has established its Dynasty with a defense that could end up dominating the night?

Keep it locked here with CBS Sports from kickoff until the final whistle as we provide live updates, analysis and highlights from the scene in Los Angeles. College football’s Champion will be decided Monday night.