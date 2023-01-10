2023 Michigan football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina
Sept. 9 vs. UNLV
Sept. 16 vs. Bowling Green
Sept. 23 vs. Rutgers
Sept. 30 at Nebraska
October 7 at Minnesota
October 14 vs. Indiana
October 21 at Michigan State
October 28 Idle
Nov. 4 vs. Purdue
Nov. 11 at Penn State
Nov. 18 at Maryland
Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State
East Carolina Pirates
2022 record: 8-5 (4-4 AAC)
All time series: No previous games
UNLV Rebels
2022 record: 5-7 (3-5 MWC)
All-time series: Michigan, 1-0
Last game: Michigan, 28-7 (2015)
Bowling Green Falcons
2022 record: 6-7 (5-3 MAC)
All-time series: Michigan, 2-0
Last game: Michigan, 65-21 (2010)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2022 record: 4-8 (1-8 Big Ten)
All-time series: Michigan, 8-1
Last game: Michigan, 52-17 (2022)
Nebraska Cornhuskers
2022 record: 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)
All-time series: Michigan, 7-4-1
Last game: Michigan, 34-3 (2022)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
2022 record: 9-4 (5-4 Big Ten)
All-time series: Michigan 76-25-3
Last game: Michigan, 49-24 (2020)
Indiana Hoosiers
2022 record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
All-time series: Michigan, 61-10
Last game: Michigan, 31-10 (2022)
Michigan State Spartans
2022 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
All-time series: Michigan, 72-38-5
Last game: Michigan, 29-7 (2022)
Purdue Boilermakers
2022 record: 8-6 (6-3 Big Ten)
All-time series: Michigan 46-14
Last game: Michigan, 43-22 (2022)
Penn State Nittany Lions
2022 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
All-time series: Michigan, 16-10
Last game: Michigan, 41-17 (2022)
Maryland Terrapins
2022 record: 8-5 (4-5 Big Ten)
All-time series: Michigan, 10-1
Last game: Michigan, 34-27 (2022)
Ohio State Buckeyes
2022 record: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)
All-time series: Michigan 60-51-6
Last game: Michigan, 45-23 (2022)
Jan. 1, 2024 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2024 Sugar Bowl
Jan. 8, 2024 National Championship
This is the 10th year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season, and is the last before the playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.
Ohio State won the first Championship under the current system.
Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20), Clemson (2016 and ’18), and Georgia (2021, ’22) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.
Here’s a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.
2014
Rose Bowl — Well. 2 Oregon 59, well 3 Florida State 20
Sugar Bowl — Well. 4 Ohio State 42, well 1 Alabama 35
CFP National Championship — Well. 4 Ohio State 42, well 2 Oregon 20
2015
Orange Bowl — Well. 1 Clemson 37, well 4 Oklahoma 17
Cotton Bowl — Well. 2 Alabama 38, well 3 Michigan State 0
CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Alabama 45, well 1 Clemson 40
2016
Fiesta Bowl — Well. 2 Clemson 31, Well. 3 Ohio State 0
Peach Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 24, Well. 4 Washington 7th
CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Clemson 35, Well. 1 Alabama 31
2017
Rose Bowl — Well. 3 Georgia 54, Well. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)
Sugar Bowl — Well. 4 Alabama 24, Well. 1 Clemson 6
CFP National Championship — Well. 4 Alabama 26, Well. 3 Georgia (OT)
2018
Orange Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 45, Well. 4 Oklahoma 34
Cotton Bowl — Well. 2 Clemson 30, Well. 3 Notre Dame 3
CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Clemson 44, Well. 1 Alabama 16
2019
Peach Bowl — Well. 1 LSU 63, Well. 4 Oklahoma 28
Fiesta Bowl — Well. 3 Clemson 29, Well. 2 Ohio State 23
CFP National Championship — Well. 1 LSU 42, Well. 3 Clemson 25
2020
Rose Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 31, Well. 4 Notre Dame 14
Sugar Bowl — Well. 3 Ohio State 49, Well. 2 Clemson 28
CFP National Championship — Well. 1 Alabama 52, Well. 3 Ohio State 24
2021
Cotton Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 27, Well. 4 Cincinnati 6
Orange Bowl — Well. 3 Georgia 34, Well. 2 Michigan 11
CFP National Championship — Well. 3 Georgia 33, Well. 1 Alabama 18
2022
Fiesta Bowl — Well. 3 TCU 51, Well. 2 Michigan 45
Peach Bowl — Well. 1 Georgia 42, Well. 4 Ohio State 41
CFP National Championship — Well. 1 Georgia 65, Well. 3 TCU 7
fuboTV provides total, live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.
You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.
>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams
Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook
.