2023 Michigan football commit Highlights from Sept. 2

According to the 247Sports composite, Michigan football currently has the 28th-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle.

The last commit that Michigan received was four-star Offensive lineman Evan Link from Gonzaga (Wash. DC) high school. It’s still early, but the Wolverines have some work to do in order to get back into the top 10 like they want to do every year.

The maize and blue have 14 commits for the class of 2023 at the moment, and a majority of them took the field this past weekend for their high school games.

We found some highlights from six of the commits that had games from this past weekend. Keep scrolling to see those Twitter Highlights and stats from each of the Michigan commits.

Cole Cabana



Four-star running back Cole Cabana Dexter (Michigan).

77 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards, and a punt return. 4 total touchdowns against Ann Arbor Skyline.

Semaj Morgan



Three-star receiver Semaj Morganfrom West Bloomfield (Mich.)

Five receptions for 102 yards and a score against Harper Woods.

Frederick Moore



Three-star receiver Fredrick Moore from Cardinal Ritter Prep (St. Louis, Mo)

Five receptions for 97 yards and two scores against Vashon Miller Academy.

Enow Etta



Four-star edge Enow Etta from Colleyville Covenant (TX).

14 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery against Dallas Covenant.

Adam Samaha



Three-star kicker Adam Samahafrom Ann Arbor Huron (Mich.)

35-yard field goal against Saline High.

Amir Herring



Four-star Offensive lineman Amir Herringfrom West Bloomfield (Mich.)