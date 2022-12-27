2023 Men’s DI Recruiting Rankings: Dec. | Club Soccer

As 2023 draws closer, next year’s men’s DI classes are coming together.

National Signing Day may have come and gone, but work remains in progress for next year’s newcomers. Transfers are starting to pop up, and international additions are sure to come after that.

That, plus a couple of other developments have impacted the latest men’s Division I Recruiting Class Rankings for 2023. New updates will be released monthly, as international signings and transfers are announced.

Please send any commitments or corrections to [email protected]

1. Saint Louis(m) (1)

Commitments: F Marcos Moore (Rise SC – No. 72), D Cole Dougherty (Solar SC – No. 81), D Carlos Leatherman (Minnesota United FC – No. 101), M Jack Sullivan (Colorado Rapids – No. 123) , F Tanner Anderson (St. Louis Scott Gallagher – No. 183), M Axel Torres (Rise SC)

Transfers: D Galen Flynn (Fordham), F Matt Wrobel (St. Bonaventure)

Moore and Dougherty were among the players to announce signings on social media, as the Texas standouts will bolster a very good SLU side. A pair of transfers are set to join as well.

2. UCLA(m)* (2)

Commitments: D Mateo Pinilla (Houston Dynamo – No. 23), M Bryan Moyado (Los Angeles FC – No. 31), GK Wyatt Nelson (Seattle Sounders – No. 42), F Jacob Diaz (LAFC), F Samuel Scott ( Solar SC)

The Bruins announced five additions, and will hope the Quartet of players from pro academies make it to Westwood. Samuel Scott is slated to join from Texas side Solar. Moyado has the look of a top college talent.