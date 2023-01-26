2023 McDonald’s All-American rosters Revealed
The most prestigious All-Star event in high school basketball is the annual McDonald’s All-American game. Many of the game’s all-time greats have made an appearance over the years, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kevin Garnett and Anthony Davis.
Yesterday the 24 players who made the cut for this year’s teams were revealed. The list includes a number of high-profile prospects like Bronny James and DJ Wagner, as well as Andrej Stojakovic, son of Peja and Stanford commit.
Here are the two teams’ complete rosters, according to On3.
East
Cathedral (Ind.) C Xavier Booker
Camden (NJ) C Aaron Bradshaw
Bel Aire (Kan.) SF Matas Buzelis
Covington (Ga.) CG Stephon Castle
Imhotep (Kent.) SF Justin Edwards
Montverde Academy (Fla.) PF Kwame Evans, Jr.
Prolific Prep (Calif.) PG Aden Holloway
South Kent Academy (Conn.) PG Elmarko Jackson
Roselle Catholic (NJ) PF Mackenzie Mgbako
Montverde Academy (Fla.) PF Sean Stewart
Camden (NJ) PG DJ Wagner
Perry (Ariz.) SF Cody Williams
West
Waukee Senior (Iowa) PF Omaha Biliew
Wheeler (Ga.) PG Isaiah Collier
Compass Prep (Ariz.) SF Mookie Cook
Accelerated Prep (Colo.) C Baye Fall
Joliet West (Ill.) PG Jeremy Fears
Del City (Okla.) C Brandon Garrison
Duncanville (Texas) PF Ron Holland
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) CG Bronny James
Centennial (Cal.) CG Jared McCain
North Laurel (Kent.) CG Reed Sheppard
Jesuit (Calif.) SF Andrej Stojakovic
Link Academy (Texas) SG Ja’Kobe Walter
This year’s game will take place March 28 in Houston.
