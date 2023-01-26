2023 McDonald’s All-American rosters Revealed

The most prestigious All-Star event in high school basketball is the annual McDonald’s All-American game. Many of the game’s all-time greats have made an appearance over the years, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kevin Garnett and Anthony Davis.

Yesterday the 24 players who made the cut for this year’s teams were revealed. The list includes a number of high-profile prospects like Bronny James and DJ Wagner, as well as Andrej Stojakovic, son of Peja and Stanford commit.

Here are the two teams’ complete rosters, according to On3.

East

Cathedral (Ind.) C Xavier Booker

Camden (NJ) C Aaron Bradshaw

Bel Aire (Kan.) SF Matas Buzelis

Covington (Ga.) CG Stephon Castle

Imhotep (Kent.) SF Justin Edwards

Montverde Academy (Fla.) PF Kwame Evans, Jr.

Prolific Prep (Calif.) PG Aden Holloway

South Kent Academy (Conn.) PG Elmarko Jackson

Roselle Catholic (NJ) PF Mackenzie Mgbako

Montverde Academy (Fla.) PF Sean Stewart

Camden (NJ) PG DJ Wagner

Perry (Ariz.) SF Cody Williams

West

Waukee Senior (Iowa) PF Omaha Biliew

Wheeler (Ga.) PG Isaiah Collier

Compass Prep (Ariz.) SF Mookie Cook

Accelerated Prep (Colo.) C Baye Fall

Joliet West (Ill.) PG Jeremy Fears

Del City (Okla.) C Brandon Garrison

Duncanville (Texas) PF Ron Holland

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) CG Bronny James

Centennial (Cal.) CG Jared McCain

North Laurel (Kent.) CG Reed Sheppard

Jesuit (Calif.) SF Andrej Stojakovic

Link Academy (Texas) SG Ja’Kobe Walter

This year’s game will take place March 28 in Houston.

