2023 Masters Tournament Unofficial field list, Qualifiers

This is the Unofficial field list for the 2023 Masters, which is set for April 3-9 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Ga.

Players can qualify for the first of golf’s majors in many ways, including past Champions and winners of other major championships (more on that below). We’ll update this article each time another player qualifies between now and the tournament in April.

First, here’s how players qualify for the Masters, according to the official site at Masters.com.

  1. Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime)
  2. US Open Champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
  3. British Open Champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
  4. PGA Champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
  5. Winners of the Players Championship 2021-2023 (Three years)
  6. Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)
  7. 2022 US Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the 2022 US Amateur Champion
  8. 2022 British Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)
  9. 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion
  10. 2023 Latin America Amateur Champion
  11. 2022 US Mid-Amateur Champion
  12. The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament
  13. The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 US Open Championship
  14. The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship
  15. The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship
  16. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the 2022 Masters to the 2023 Masters
  17. Those Qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship
  18. The 50 leaders are the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
  19. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament



