2023 Masters Tournament Unofficial field list, Qualifiers

This is the Unofficial field list for the 2023 Masters, which is set for April 3-9 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Ga.

Players can qualify for the first of golf’s majors in many ways, including past Champions and winners of other major championships (more on that below). We’ll update this article each time another player qualifies between now and the tournament in April.

First, here’s how players qualify for the Masters, according to the official site at Masters.com.

Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime) US Open Champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years) British Open Champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years) PGA Champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years) Winners of the Players Championship 2021-2023 (Three years) Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year) 2022 US Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the 2022 US Amateur Champion 2022 British Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year) 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion 2023 Latin America Amateur Champion 2022 US Mid-Amateur Champion The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 US Open Championship The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the 2022 Masters to the 2023 Masters Those Qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship The 50 leaders are the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

2023 Masters Tournament Field List

Here is the current, Unofficial field list, along with the categories in which the players qualified.

Past Masters Champions

Fred Couples (1)

Sergio Garcia, (1)

Hideki Matsuyama (1, 13, 17)

Larry Mize (1)

Patrick Reed (1)

Scottie Scheffler (1, 13, 16, 17)

Jordan Spieth (1, 16, 17)

US Open Champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

British Open Champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

Collin Morikawa (3, 4, 12, 17)

Cam Smith (3, 5, 12, 16, 17)

PGA Champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

Justin Thomas (4, 5, 12, 16, 17)

Winners of the Players Championship 2018-2022 (Three years)

Rory McIlroy (5, 12, 16, 17)

Cameron Smith (5, 12, 16, 17)

Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)

2022 US Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the 2021 US Amateur Champion

2022 British Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)

2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion

2023 Latin America Amateur Champion

2022 US Mid-Amateur Champion

The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament

Rory McIlroy (12, 14, 16, 17)

Will Zalatoris (12, 13, 15, 16, 17)

The first four players, including ties, in the 2022 US Open Championship

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship

Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the 2022 Masters to the 2023 Masters

Patrick Cantlay (16, 17)

Xander Schauffele (16, 17)

Max Homa (16, 17)

KH Lee (16, 17)

Sam Burns (16, 17)

Billy Horschel (16, 17)

JT Poston (16, 17)

Tony Finau (16, 17)

Tom Kim (16)

Mackenzie Hughes (16)

Keegan Bradley (16)

Seamus Power (16)

Russell Henley (16)

Adam Svensson (16)

Those Qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship

Sepp Straka (17)

Tom Hoge (17)

Joaquin Niemann (17)

Aaron Wise (17)

Brian Harman (17)

Sahith Theegala (17)

Scott Stallings (17)

Talor Gooch (17)

The 50 leaders are the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

Past Champions not expected to play