2023 Masters field: Here is everyone who is playing (including LIV Golf players!)

Golf fans now have to wait less than 100 days for the 2023 Masters.

The 87th edition promises to be one of the best yet after a whirlwind year in the game.

When April is finally upon us we hope that we will see Tiger Woods make another charge at the major.

Woods, now 47, dominated the news coverage of the 86th Masters when he returned to major championship golf following his horrific car crash.

We’ve also got Phil Mickelson returning to Augusta after skipping last year’s major for the first time since 1995.

Accompanying Mickelson – a three-time green jacket Winner – will be accompanied by a posse of LIV Golf players. As many as 16 from LIV will be in the field.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley confirmed LIV players would be welcome in Georgia last December.

Although he Condemned the likes of Mickelson, arguing the players’ actions in joining the Breakaway tour:

“Have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the Meaningful Legacies of those who built it.”

Naturally, you might be wondering exactly who is playing.

You can scroll down to see which players have qualified for the 2023 Masters.

The Qualifying criteria is also listed at the bottom of this page.

The aforementioned Ridley confirmed changes to the Qualifying criteria would be announced in April.

Players currently qualified for 2023 Masters:

Abraham Ancer

Sam Bennett (a)

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Ben Carr (a)

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Harrison Crowe (a)

Bryson DeChambeau

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Sergio García

Talor Gooch

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Bernhard Langer

KH Lee

Shane Lowry

Sandy Lyle

Hideki Matsuyama

Matthew McClean

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Jose Maria Olazabal

Louis Oosthuizen

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

JT Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Tiger Woods

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Which LIV Golf players have qualified for the 2023 Masters?

Abraham Ancer

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio García

Talor Gooch

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson

2023 Masters Qualifying criteria and exemptions

1: Masters Champions – five years

2: US Open Champions – five years

3: Open Champions – five years

4: PGA Champion – five years

5: Players Champion – three years

6: Current Olympic gold medalist – one year

7: Current US Amateur Champion and runner-up – one year

8: Current British Amateur Champion – one year

9: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion – one year

10: Current US Mid-Amateur Champion – one year

11: Current Latin America Amateur Champion – one year

12: First 12 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Masters

13: First four players, including ties, in the previous year’s US Open

14: First four players, including ties, in the previous year’s Open Championship

15: First four players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship

16: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award at least a full allocation of FedEx Cup points

17: Qualifiers from the previous year’s season-ending Tour Championship – the top 30 in the FedEx Cup

18: 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

19: 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters

