2023 Masters field: Here is everyone who is playing (including LIV Golf players!)
Golf fans now have to wait less than 100 days for the 2023 Masters.
The 87th edition promises to be one of the best yet after a whirlwind year in the game.
When April is finally upon us we hope that we will see Tiger Woods make another charge at the major.
Woods, now 47, dominated the news coverage of the 86th Masters when he returned to major championship golf following his horrific car crash.
We’ve also got Phil Mickelson returning to Augusta after skipping last year’s major for the first time since 1995.
Accompanying Mickelson – a three-time green jacket Winner – will be accompanied by a posse of LIV Golf players. As many as 16 from LIV will be in the field.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley confirmed LIV players would be welcome in Georgia last December.
Although he Condemned the likes of Mickelson, arguing the players’ actions in joining the Breakaway tour:
“Have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the Meaningful Legacies of those who built it.”
Naturally, you might be wondering exactly who is playing.
You can scroll down to see which players have qualified for the 2023 Masters.
The Qualifying criteria is also listed at the bottom of this page.
The aforementioned Ridley confirmed changes to the Qualifying criteria would be announced in April.
Players currently qualified for 2023 Masters:
Abraham Ancer
Sam Bennett (a)
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Ben Carr (a)
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners
Fred Couples
Harrison Crowe (a)
Bryson DeChambeau
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Ryan Fox
Sergio García
Talor Gooch
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Tom Kim
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Bernhard Langer
KH Lee
Shane Lowry
Sandy Lyle
Hideki Matsuyama
Matthew McClean
Rory McIlroy
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Larry Mize
Francesco Molinari
Collin Morikawa
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann
Alex Noren
Jose Maria Olazabal
Louis Oosthuizen
Mito Pereira
Thomas Pieters
JT Poston
Aldrich Potgieter
Seamus Power
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Vijay Singh
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Harold Varner III
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Danny Willett
Aaron Wise
Tiger Woods
Gary Woodland
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
Which LIV Golf players have qualified for the 2023 Masters?
Abraham Ancer
Bryson DeChambeau
Sergio García
Talor Gooch
Dustin Johnson
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann
Louis Oosthuizen
Charl Schwartzel
Cameron Smith
Harold Varner III
Bubba Watson
2023 Masters Qualifying criteria and exemptions
1: Masters Champions – five years
2: US Open Champions – five years
3: Open Champions – five years
4: PGA Champion – five years
5: Players Champion – three years
6: Current Olympic gold medalist – one year
7: Current US Amateur Champion and runner-up – one year
8: Current British Amateur Champion – one year
9: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion – one year
10: Current US Mid-Amateur Champion – one year
11: Current Latin America Amateur Champion – one year
12: First 12 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Masters
13: First four players, including ties, in the previous year’s US Open
14: First four players, including ties, in the previous year’s Open Championship
15: First four players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship
16: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award at least a full allocation of FedEx Cup points
17: Qualifiers from the previous year’s season-ending Tour Championship – the top 30 in the FedEx Cup
18: 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
19: 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters
