2023 Latin America Amateur Champion To Earn Start In US Open

In a press conference at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico, venue for the 8th Latin America Amateur Championship, USGA CEO Mike Whan confirmed that, for the first time, the Winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship will earn a place in the field for this year’s US Open Championship.

The Winner of the event has received an invitation to play in The Masters Tournament since the Inception of the LAAC in 2015, and the Champion has also earned a place in the field for The Open Championship since 2020. Now, the USGA has completed the set by announcing that this year’s champ will be eligible to play in the 123rd US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button