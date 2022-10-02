2023 Kansas City Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 5

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season is here.

Our annual draft prospects series Returns for the sixth consecutive year. We’ve identified over 200 college prospects to keep an eye on ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, all of whom might be potential fits with the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season’s prospect list included several of the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL draft picks including George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore and Bryan Cook. Who will be next?

Our fifth group of prospects includes a defender from Patrick Mahomes’ alma mater, an Athletic coverage linebacker, the next great player in a long line of LSU defensive backs and one of the top route runners in the PAC-12.

Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson



Wilson is on a path to winning BIG 12 Defensive Player of the Year with his production so far. In four games, the senior has produced 27 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and 22 total pressures. At 6-6 and 275 pounds, this kid has length for days and he moves extremely well. He’s quick off the ball in the passing game and is an equally sound run defender. He also handles double teams very well.

Even taking George Karlaftis in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Chiefs could opt to continue Reinforcing what is generally a weak position group for the team. Wilson would go a long way towards ensuring that the team has consistency at the edge rusher position for years to come. It’d also be kind of fun to have a defender from Texas Tech helping this team win games to go along with Patrick Mahomes.

Wilson will get a big test going against Kansas State, who is coming off of an upset win over Oklahoma.

TCU LB Dee Winters



Eye-popping athleticism stands out most when you’re talking about Winters. It shows up often for the 6-1 and 230-pound linebacker prospect, whether he’s playing downhill to make a tackle, blitzing the quarterback or dropping coverage. In three games this season, Winters has 11 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass defended. Last season, he finished as TCU’s tackle leader.

The Chiefs’ linebacker corps is already quite talented, but adding Winters to the group could easily make it one of the best in the NFL even in terms of depth. Outside of Willie Gay Jr., the team lacks a capable coverage defender at the linebacker spot. Winters can be just that for Kansas City, playing the WILL position for the team.

LSU S Jay Ward



Ward is expected to make his return to the lineup after getting banged up against Mississippi State two weeks ago. This kid just flies around and makes all sorts of plays in the secondary. The 6-1 and 180-pound defensive back has allowed just one yard on five targets into his coverage according to Pro Football Focus. He’s also recorded an interception, two passes defended and seven stops.

The Chiefs already made a hefty draft investment in the secondary in 2022, but are we sure they’re finished adding there? Juan Thornhill and Deon Bush are about to be free agents following the 2022 NFL season. Ward could certainly help this team solidify the safety position group for years to come.

Stanford WR Michael Wilson



Fresh off of a career-high six reception, 176-yard and two touchdown game against the Washington Huskies, Wilson is poised for another big game against a PAC-12 opponent. The 6-2 and 210-pound receiver has more production in three games this season than he had through four games in each of the past two years. He’s a deadly route runner and explosive with the ball in his hands when it comes to creating yards after the catch.

Through three games in the 2022 NFL season, the Chiefs’ receiving group still feels like it’s lacking something. They’ve struggled to beat man coverage at times and a player like Wilson could potentially help. With Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Justin Watson scheduled to become free agents, they could use some additions here.

